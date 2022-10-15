Commotion in Paris: they found the body of a 12-year-old girl inside a box

French Police officers in Paris, France, December 20, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File



The body of a 12-year-old girl was found in a trunk last Friday night near the building. where he lived with his family in northeast Paris.

Four people were arrestedsources close to the file and the prosecution reported on Saturday.

A homeless man reported to the police at 11:00 p.m. (18:00 GMT) the discovery of a opaque box containing the corpse of a young woman in the inner courtyard of a building.

The body of the schoolgirl, identified as Lola, was hidden by tissues, according to sources close to the file. Next to the box were two carry-on bags.

The trunk was found in the lower part of the building where the girl lived, the prosecution said.

According to sources close to the file, the first findings point to a head almost torn off already inscriptions on the body of the schoolgirl.

Investigators arrested three people in the vicinity of the scene overnight and a woman on Saturday morning. in Bois Colombes, near Paris, sources close to the file specified.

The four individuals were arrested, according to the public ministry, which specified that their role remains to be determined.

The disappearance of the girl had previously been reported to the police, said a source close to the case. She was wearing white jeans with holes, a white hoodie, a sleeveless jacket and white sneakers, according to the report.

security cameras in the building they showed the girl enter, but then she disappearedaccording to another source close to the file. The Parisian He affirms that Lola left her school around 3:00 p.m. and returned to her building, according to the images from the security cameras. In these images you can see a young woman approaching her and asking her out. Lola seemed uncomfortable, according to the Parisian medium. And then there is a black hole.

The woman who appears in the surveillance video was arrested, according to The Parisian.

According to a source close to the investigation, the autopsy of the corpse should be carried out during the day.

