Commotion in the United States: they shot a boxer in front of his children on Christmas Eve

There are still no detainees after the murder of Danny Kelly Jr. (Getty Images)

The investigation continues in Maryland, United States, after the crime of the boxer Danny Kelly Jr., who was shot while in his vehicle with his partner and three children on December 24. The athlete was on his way to dinner at Good night when an unidentified car crossed his path and from inside a man drew a gun and killed him.

The incident occurred in the city of Clinton and the authorities have not yet found the suspect since at the moment they are collecting information about what happened: “The patrol officers were called to the 4400 block of St. Barnabas Road (… ) They discovered that Kelly was unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a pickup truck and suffered gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead a short time later in a hospital, ”says a statement issued by the Police.

The three children of the fighter and his girlfriend were not injured: “At this moment, the detectives are investigating whether this was a possible case of road rage,” says the letter that anticipates that an attempt is being made to find the suspect.

Danny Kelly Jr. was 30 years old (Getty Images)

Some of the relatives of Kelly Jr. they were interviewed by WUSA-TV and they were shocked by the death of their loved one. When asked if this could be a planned attack, they said they did not know if the 30-year-old boxer had enemies and described him as a great person: “He was a wonderful father. He loved his babies. He loved his children.

The fighter had a record of 10 wins, 9 on the fast track, three losses and a draw as a professional. His last presentation had been in October 2019 against Nick Kisner at the Maryland Live Casino when he won by technical knockout.

The Police continue to investigate and seek to find the security cameras in the area to identify the vehicle and the perpetrator of the crime, who for now remains free and his identity is unknown.

KEEP READING:

Nikola Jokic’s moment with a referee before another great night in the NBA: he did a dance that forced the start of the game to be delayed

A new chapter in the war between Julio César Chávez and his son: the videos with the serious accusations

11 spectacular photos of an NFL game under the snow

Mayweather showed off his luxurious $ 18 million watch and launched a strong message on the networks