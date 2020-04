Pacific nation lashed via heavy rain, flash flooding and ‘out of the odd seas’

A category 5 cyclone has made landfall on the Pacific nation of Vanuatu, inflicting harm all through huge parts of the country, as a result of it tries to prepare for the coronavirus outbreak.

Cyclone Harold made landfall on the north and west of the country on Monday, after spending Sunday sitting off the country’s west coast, accumulating power.

Proceed learning…