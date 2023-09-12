Communists Who Burned American Flags In Front Of Jason Aldean’s Show:

The communist group that torched American flags outside of a Jason Aldean show in Chicago on Saturday night has been called a “cult” and a “pyramid scheme” by many left-leaning groups and activists in the past.

The Revolutionary Communist Party, or RevCom, was criticized by 23 local abortion rights and female groups in a scathing letter sent in 2022. The letter asked supporters to stay away from the group during protests after Roe v. Wade was overturned.

Aldean’s number one song on the charts, “Try That In A Small Town,” has both been praised and criticized. The song’s words warn people not to be violent, swear at police, as well as burn the American flag within small towns because the punishment will be tougher than in the city.

Critics say that the idea that people in small towns will take things into their own hands sounds a lot like what Jim Crow-era people said.

“RevCom and its fronts, RiseUp as well as Refuse Fascism, are notorious for raising tens of thousands of dollars while employing those funds to pay RevCom leadership,” the letter said.

Revolution Club Chicago Led A Protest Of 20 People Outside The Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre Within Tinley Park:

The group as well as its offshoots “basically work like pyramid schemes that take advantage of social movements,” the article said. It went on to say that the groups’ “only goal seems to be getting more and more people to join them so they can get more and more money.”

In the letter, RevCom was called “a cult of personality” based on its founder, the 80-year-old “new communist” writer Bob Avakian. This is a charge that has been made against RevCom for years.

Revolution Club Chicago, a far-left group that wants a revolution against capitalism, led a protest of about 20 people outside the Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park.

Rafael Kadaris, who came to the protest from Berkeley, California, said, “Guess what, Jason?” “We’ll give that a try within a small town. We’ll give that a try within a big city. And we’ll try it out right before your show.”

Revcom Strongly Rejects Claims That It Is A Cult:

About 12 police officers circled the group to be Leo Pargo, one of the leaders of Revolution Club Chicago, lit the flag on fire with a lighter.

“While RevCom strongly denies being a cult, its own website says that following Avakian’s leadership and teachings is the only successful method to make social change,” the letter said.

RevCom protesters burned flags and yelled “F–k the US and all its might” outside of an Aldean show over the weekend. They also carried signs that said “Watch the Bob Avakian interviews,” which is a common message on the group’s website, at its protests, and in its online messages.

RevCom’s website says that its head, Bob Avakian, is the most significant political thought as well as leader within the world right now.

Bob Avakian Was The Creator Of An Entirely Novel Method For People To Be Free:

“Bob Avakian is the creator of a whole new structure for human freedom, the new blend of communism, which is frequently referred to as the “new communism,” the website says before repeating the point.

“If you want to be a communist today, you have to follow Bob Avakian as well as the new way he has made. RevCom’s social media posts rarely end without talking about how great Avakian is and asking people to engage with or listen to his lessons.

A Los Angeles Times article said that the experienced Nashville star’s song grew a conservative rallying cry following CMT banned its music video because it was filmed in a Tennessee courthouse that was once used for a hanging.

Ron DeSantis said he liked the song, which helped it become a sign of the claimed overreach of the left’s “cancel culture” and helped Jason Aldean reach the top of the Hot 100 for the first time.

There Isn’t A Single Line Within The Song That Talks About Or Points To Race:

Since the 1960s and 1970s, when he first became well-known, Avakian has been a controversial figure in the American communist scene. Critics are surprised by the cult-like following that has grown up around his teachings, which are mostly based upon his “scientific understanding” that capitalism will be overthrown by millions of people taking part in a global revolution.

RevCom has rejected that it is a cult. In an article from 2014, they called the term “complete and utter nonsense” and said that anyone who dubbed the Revolutionary Communist Party a cult must be influenced by capitalist-imperialist propaganda.

“There isn’t a single lyric within the song that mentions or points to race, and there is not a single video piece that isn’t actual news footage,” Aldean wrote upon the internet, according to Billboard. On his networking pages, you can no longer see the posts.

Pargo said that burning the flag was a way to protect free speech. He also supported communism, saying that people in the U.S. “have been lying to about communism,” but that people who don’t agree alongside all of Revolution Club Chicago’s ideas are welcome at this protest.