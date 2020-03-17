‘Community’ Heads to Netflix, but Will Also Remain on Hulu as Part of New Sony TV Deal

Pop pop! Netflix has sealed a multi-year, non-exclusive world cope with Sony Photos TV to begin streaming all six seasons of the fan favourite comedy “” beginning April 1. As half of the deal, Sony has additionally prolonged its license with Hulu for the present’s complete 110-episode library, but now on a non-exclusive foundation.

Since each offers are non-exclusive, Sony can be wanting to license the collection to different platforms, and is presently in discussions with different potential companions. The present is out there on Amazon Prime Video in some worldwide territories, and had already been seen on Netflix in Latin America and Eire.

Hulu had beforehand been the unique streaming dwelling for “Group” repeats within the U.S., a deal that was final prolonged in 2016 after it acquired the rights to the sixth and ultimate season of the present.

“Group” initially ran for 5 seasons on NBC, between 2009 and 2014. After the community canceled the present, Yahoo! ordered a Season 6 of “Group” to run in 2015 as half of its ill-fated Yahoo! Display platform.

The choice to promote “Group” to a number of streamers is analogous to Common’s distribution technique for “Parks and Recreation,” one other former NBC comedy now out there each on Netflix and Hulu.

In distinction, the streamers have been engaged in a bit of an arms race not too long ago for unique rights to different well-liked off-network sitcoms. Specifically, Netflix is believed to have paid greater than $500 million for unique rights to “Seinfeld” repeats, which can go away Hulu in 2021, whereas NBCUniversal grabbed “The Workplace” from Netflix for its new Peacock service, additionally for round $500 million. WarnerMedia, in the meantime, paid round $425 million to pluck “Pals” from Netflix and use it to launch its new HBO Max service.

“Group,” a comedy about strangers who bond in a community-college research group, the present shortly turned an experiment in deconstructing the sitcom type. Created by Dan Harmon, “Group” earned important acclaim and a loyal (if small) fan base by parodying TV tropes and making meta jokes about popular culture. The present’s solid included Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Alison Brie, Ken Jeong, Jim Rash, Donald Glover and Chevy Chase.

“Group’s” ubiquity in streaming media comes with a dose of irony: Yahoo! spent lavishly on choosing up and advertising and marketing what turned the present’s ultimate season. But in the end, Yahoo shortly acquired out of the unique collection enterprise and took a $42 million write down.

With no unique dwelling for the repeats, nevertheless, it’s unclear what this would possibly imply for the “film” portion of Abed’s “Six Seasons and a Film” prophecy — one thing that followers nonetheless await.