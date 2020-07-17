Community infection of corona spread in Kerala, total lockdown in coastal areas from yesterday; The number of infected are 11,066

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the lockdown would be implemented from July 18 in the coastal districts of the state. He said, “We are moving into the next phase. There will be more restrictions in the capital district, there is a serious outbreak of the disease. ” Vijayan told reporters on Friday that total lockdown will be implemented in coastal areas from tomorrow. Also Read – Gold smuggling case Kerala: Senior IAS officer M Shivshankar suspended in gold smuggling case

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Friday that there have been community infections in two coastal settlements of Thiruvananthapuram – Poonthura and Pulluvila – with 791 new patients of corona virus coming to the state in Kerala, as the epidemic cases reached 11,066.

He said that the very rapid spread of infection in the coastal region of Thiruvananthapuram has created an 'unforeseen situation'. He announced that complete lockdown will be imposed in these areas from tomorrow. Vijayan said that out of the new cases that came in, 532 people got infected due to contact with the infected person whereas today 133 people got cured. Currently 6029 patients are under treatment.

The Chief Minister said that 135 of the new patients came from abroad while 198 came from other states. “How the infection reached 42 people has not been known,” he said. Thiruvananthapuram district saw 246 new patients, only two of them returned from abroad while 237 got infected after coming in contact with the infected person.

The Chief Minister said, “From tomorrow we will have to put a lockdown in the coastal areas.” He said that there has been a community transition in Punthura and Pulluvila. After the death of a Kovid-19 patient in Thrissur, 37 people have lost their lives in the state so far.

He said that a large number of diseases spread in some places in the coastal areas of Thiruvananthapuram district. He said, “We can say that the community is spread in these places. Government is taking steps to coordinate all efforts to face this grave situation “