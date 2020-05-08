Community Solid, Even Donald Glover, to Reunite for Virtual Table Read – Variety

Six seasons and a Zoom name. The solid of “” and creator Dan Harmon are reuniting for a digital desk learn and Q&A, so as to profit COVID-19 reduction efforts.

Among the many contributors might be Donald Glover, who departed “Community” throughout its fifth season — marking the primary time he’s been part of a “Community” occasion since leaving the present. Stars Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Alison Brie, Jim Rash, Ken Jeong and Glover are all set to be part of the desk learn, together with Harmon.

The desk learn might be proven in its entirety, together with a Q&A of fan questions, on Monday, Could 18, at 2 p.m. PT by way of Sony Photos TV’s “Community” YouTube web page. The solid is ready to learn “Cooperative Polygraphy,” the fourth episode of Season 5, which first aired January 16, 2014 on NBC.

For the Q&A, Followers can submit their questions on social media utilizing #AskCommunity and tag @CommunityTV.

As a part of the occasion, followers might be requested to contribute to two charities: José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen and Frontline Meals, each of that are concerned in COVID-19 reduction efforts to get recent, nourishing meals to responders engaged on the frontlines and weak communities throughout the nation.

Sony Photos Tv will contribute to the charities on behalf of the “Community” household, whereas followers may also be requested to donate to the “Community” fund right here: wck.org/neighborhood . Each charities have earned kudos for their work throughout these difficult occasions; McHale has partnered with Frontline Meals to assist ship meals to hospital staff round LA, NY and Detroit.

“Cooperative Polygraphy” was a “bottle episode,” happening virtually totally within the Greendale Community School library the place the present’s research group gathers after the funeral of Pierce (Chevy Chase). Ready for them is Pierce’s property executor, performed by Walton Goggins (who is not going to be accessible to be part of the desk learn). One after the other, the present’s characters are grilled by Goggins’ character, and are bequeathed last items.

The reunion additionally comes as “Community” turned accessible April 1 on Netflix (it additionally continues to run on Hulu). Internationally the present can also be accessible on Amazon Prime in Australia, Fiji, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Canada, UK, France, Spain, Portugal, Turkey and the Center East, and on different platforms in varied components of the world.

“Community” ran for six seasons (5 on NBC, one on Yahoo Display screen) and 110 episodes between 2009 and 2015. Since then, followers have puzzled whether or not a film — fulfilling Abed’s (Pudi) “six seasons and a film” prophecy — may occur. With “Community” receiving new consideration by way of its Netflix streaming deal, McHale not too long ago informed Variety that he’s extra optimistic than ever that it’s going to occur.

“There’s far more rumblings than there used to be,” he mentioned final month. “I feel with the renewed curiosity, and I do know the solid is , that it may occur.”