Rodolfo Santángelo: “There is a certain cushion with an exchange rate of $ 90, to be able to bear a loss in the face of inflation, but do not get out of hand”

In an interview with Infobae, the economist, partner of Carlos Melconian and president of MacroView, said that the government’s challenge is to get to the elections as well as to 2023 with a GDP similar to that of 2017.