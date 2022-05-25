Companies are already hiring more ‘juniors’ than before COVID, and programming stands as the ‘best first job’ in the US

iCIMS, a company known for developing the homonymous SaaS (software as a service) of ‘recruiting’, has just made public a report on the recruitment of recent graduatesunder the title ‘Class of COVID-19’.

The study is defined as “an annual survey directed at help HR professionals manage hiring [miembros de] Generation Z“in the field of the ‘new talent economy’. Its data is limited to the US labor market, but it is not difficult to extrapolate it to the rest of Western nations. And it has some relevant data…





9 facts about the job expectations of Generation Z

First, 2022 is the year in which more juniors are being hired than the last four: not only exceeds last year, but 2019, the only pre-COVID data in the historical series compiled by iCIMS.



69% of juniors would like to find a certain percentage of remote work in their new jobs, but 90% are not opposed to going to the office . Interestingly, only 42% of the jobs available for juniors are 100% face-to-face.

Even more curious: 1 in 5 recent graduates expects to find the option to receive cryptocurrencies as a means of compensation? and 1 out of 3 would not mind that tomorrow their jobs will be performed in a virtual reality environmentlike the metaverse.

recent graduates often find dress codes ‘out of place’ and more than a third (37% exactly) say that “what they wear to work doesn’t matter.”

“Loyalty is in” , states the report. And it is that up to two thirds of final year students and recent graduates see themselves as ‘making a long-term career’ with their current employer . In the end, 1 in 4 juniors stays in their first job for 5 years or more.

Of course, to do so they first have to overcome financial disappointment, since a third of those responsible for HR claim to detect that young people enter the labor market with expectations that are too high: They expect salaries up to 20% above the average of what they are usually offered.

The expectations in this field, however, are not the same for everyone: those of the girls are more realistic and they have spent years standing around 15% below those of boys.

Nearly half of juniors (47%) end up following a professional path different from that expected by your degree university.

Problem: As many as a third of junior jobs require you to The candidate has more than 3 years of experience. Although most job seekers are not surprised by this.

And what about for programmers?

But, what job future is presented to recent graduates who seek to dedicate themselves, specifically, to the field of software development (programmers, analysts, etc.)? According to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment projections in this field include a 22% increase in jobs between 2020 and 2030, a rate “much higher than the average for all occupations“, which stands at 8%.





But you don’t have to wait until 2030 to check it out; According to Emsi Burning Glass, which collects and analyzes millions of job openings from across the United States, software engineering is already a job in high demand: in the last 12 months, there have been more than a million new job openings in this fieldand the average time to fill a position is 43 days.

In addition, another recent study, this one by WalletHub, ranked software engineer as the “best first job” in the US labor market, assessing aspects such as occupational risks, immediate opportunities or growth potential. In the same ranking, ‘web application developer’ was also in the TOP 10.

