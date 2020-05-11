Company Behind New Film Led By Song Joong Ki Denies Reports That Production Has Fallen Through

The manufacturing crew of “Bogotá” (working title) has denied rumors that the venture has fallen via.

On Could 11, experiences emerged that upcoming crime thriller movie “Bogotá” had reduce down its employees to a naked minimal. The experiences claimed that this was due to issues that if they might not resume filming in Colombia in June, it will not be doable to finish filming this yr, and the scenario within the nation is troublesome to foretell because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The manufacturing crew of “Bogotá” has now responded and acknowledged, “The experiences that filming in Korea has fallen via and that the employees has been reduce down should not true. We’re at the moment planning to renew filming this summer season.”

They continued so as to add, “Because the COVID-19 pandemic continued to unfold, we made the choice in March to have the solid and crew wrap up filming abroad and return to Korea out of issues for his or her security. Though filming has been delayed, the scenario is starting to enhance in Korea and in some international locations abroad, so we at the moment have plans to renew filming this summer season. The venture has not fallen via.”

“Bogotá” might be against the law thriller that tells the story of youths who depart Korea for Colombia within the 1990s. The movie might be led by Song Joong Ki and is about to be a blockbuster that has 90 % of its scenes scheduled to be filmed in Bogota, Colombia. Filming had begun in January and the solid and crew have been in Colombia when the choice was made to have everybody return to Korea in March because of the rising COVID-19 pandemic.

