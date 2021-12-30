Company of Heroes 3 multiplayer to the test: strategy and mayhem in WWII

Company of Heroes 3 continues its march ahead of its launch. We tested a part of its multiplayer mode and the sensations are unbeatable. What’s new from Relic Entertainment invites you to dream thanks to its exquisite combination of real-time strategy, action and World War II. We tell you more in these impressions.

Company of Heroes 3 has yet to announce its final release date. In any other case, speaking of a different title and with another study in charge, I would be nervous, I would even say that I was worried. However, Relic Entertainment shows good signs of solidity, experience and leadership in the sector every time it shows something from the successor of Company of Heroes 2. The good feelings that the title left me in the presentation of its story mode thanks to its multiple novelties, among which the incorporation of a Total War campaign map and the presence of the tactical pause stood out, are reaffirmed thanks to the pre-alpha test that has taken place these days and that has allowed me to put myself at the controls of the units of Wehrmacht and American soldiers to measure my expertise and leadership skills against that of many other fortunate people who have had access to it.

The truth is that I have only touched the tip of the iceberg, because in this test the number of playable modes was still somewhat limited. In this way, I had access to 1v1, 2v2 matchups, skirmish mode against artificial intelligence, and the ever-attractive co-op mode against CPU. However, the possibility of combining in versus modes in games where the winner was decided by points or after total annihilation, created an interesting mix from which some conclusions can be drawn without fear of rushing. More if we take into account that I have been able to see up to four different maps within the Italian front and a large number of units and buildings of the both sides eligible thanks to having a high number of resources from the beginning of the game if we choose.

The essence of Company of Heroes remains intact. The control of resources and ‘painting’ the map of our color are still the keys within games where you fight for every inch of land. I really liked meeting old sensations that in turn bring freshness to what is to come within the saga. Since in the playable impressions of the campaign I had the opportunity to put myself in the shoes of the allied side, I did not miss the opportunity to command the Wehrmacht German in these online gaming sessions and delight in the variety of their foot units and, of course, create an endless number of Panzer-type or large-caliber anti-aircraft tanks capable of blowing up the North American cavalry at one stroke.

Company of Heroes and promises to be a unique showThis third Company of Heroes promises to be a unique show. It does not matter if you are more to flank, look for cover in buildings, bushes, after the ruins of the battle, etc. or if you enjoy leading a huge amount of units to the front betting on the density of fire in one-on-one pulses that are as fast-paced as they are risky: Company of Heroes 3 is a delight no matter how you play it. That is the best news of all, that being in pre-alpha I have had a great feeling about the mouse and keyboard, it is true that you have to forgive some technical errors and lack of polish; problems inherent to its state of development, but almost everything shown works as it should. Some units still need to be balanced, see the example of the gunners, which have a reload time that I consider to be too fast, or the displacement speed of some tanks that also has to be adjusted, but I insist that these are minor details that will be polished in the final version.

Battlegroups make a difference

In this pre-alpha we were able to opt for the Wehrmacht or the American troops.



Obviously, we cannot talk about the multiplayer of Company of Heroes 3 without mentioning the battle groups. In the final version of the game, we can choose up to three different lines of progress. However, in this build we have only been able to access two of each of the sides. These battle groups allow us to specialize our style of play, offering additional tools to increase our forces beyond the central army that continues to be loaded with infantry, vehicles and support weapons.

In the case of the American forces I have been able to see the airborne group that can use paratrooper infantry in conjunction with a series of airstrikes as special as they are devastating. Those of you who come from previous deliveries of the franchise are sure to be familiar with these units. However Company of Heroes 3 has some interesting new features like the conquerors, which allow you to train standard explorers like ‘Pathfinders’. These units are capable of quickly capturing territory and illuminating the battlefield with flares proving to be vital for knowing the terrain before the invasion begins.

In skirmish mode speed and mobility of units is everything.



We can also count on paratrooper reinforcements that have saved my skin on more than one occasion, especially when I have been cornered or without a clear supply line, the air reinforcement resulted in a relief and a resource that is sure to be exploited a lot in this installment. A bit along the same lines, but much more direct and destructive is the fire requested by three B-25 bombers, which is quite effective if you need to eliminate some buildings in more closed areas.

To this group is added the branch of armored vehicles, endowed with great mobility, being able to easily enter behind enemy lines with light transports and create medium-sized tanks. Here they stand out the squad of assault engineers who are reinforced with an additional soldier and improve their combat performance thanks to an M2 flamethrower capable of wreaking havoc against enemies that are behind cover or in garrisons.

Especially striking is the M31 recovery vehicle. This tank can be used to repair vehicles and structures in the field, as well as to recover both friendly and enemy motorized units. Unfortunately, and despite its practicality, the recovery process takes a long time so it is not a resource that I have been able to squeeze as I would have liked, although I am sure that more than one of them will look silly when they see their own tanks. return from the dead to fight on the enemy side.

Although I did not get to develop it myself, I did suffer in my flesh the devastation of the Sherman M4A38E, an armored vehicle better than the standard M4 Sherman in every way that, in addition, is escorted by a squad of riflemen. These are all quite a few firsts for American battle groups, but What about the nazis?

The Nazi Blitzkrieg is more real than ever

Relic is knowing how to take this development very well, listening to its communityThe Wehrmacht It also has news in the two branches that we could see in this test. On the one hand, the battle group Breakthrough, focused on the rapid mobility of assault infantry and vehicles, supported by air strikes and heavy armor. Obviously the Blitzkrieg Nazi (Blitzkrieg) has a fundamental weight if we opt for this faction. This is a global ability that is activated temporarily and provides a considerable benefit to all armored vehicles that will receive a higher movement speed and perform better in combat. This ability is perfect for launching the ultimate attack or fleeing an ambush if necessary. We will also have assault grenadiers, which are nothing more than an improvement of this unit that is available from the beginning of the battle and that allows exchanging the load of the grenadier squad with MP40 submachine guns and being able to assault positions with grenades, something that makes for a deadly close-range unit.

Upgrading units is just as important as creating new resources, and if not ask the flamethrower of our mechanics.

But the ‘jackpot’ is at the end of the branch of expertise. I’m talking about the mythical tank Tiger. It may be slower than medium tanks and vulnerable to flanking attacks from armored vehicles, but the Tiger makes up for it with a devastating primary weapon that can easily end an enemy assault before it even begins. The sense of power of destruction you have with this unit is hardly comparable to any other.

If tanks or rapid war on foot are not exactly your thing, do not worry, because the German army also has la air force It offers a most effective combination of air-launched weapons and infantry, air-to-ground support and heavy emplacements. The Fallschirm paratroopers capable of laying mines or building defenses to block the enemy advance stand out, the rapid deployment Stuka that are the counterpart to the allied B-25s or the Flak 36 anti-aircraft gun that returns to the franchise as the last step in the branch. of surface-to-air tactics.

Each battle group is made up of ten skills and is divided into two main branches. During the game, we will earn command points that we can spend in these branches to unlock skills. At the bottom of each tree there is an unlock or special ability. This is something to take into account, since if we want to get the most out of these branches, it is convenient to focus on one before moving on to the other. As a last note on these impressions, it should be noted that the vehicles now have a more varied armor system, which will not only be present on the rear and front, but also on the sides. This translates into a greater number of attack options or to cause different explosions that make the battlefield even more spectacular.

Although I wanted to focus a lot in these impressions on the novelties and main characteristics of the different battle groups present in Company of Heroes 3, there are many other facets that we should pay attention to in the future. I am looking forward to exploring further how it affects verticality of the scenarios to the confrontations and what are the advantages that can be obtained from here, at least, in the hours played in this pre-alpha, it seems that it will be an element to take into account. The scenarios seen so far both in the campaign and in the multiplayer are thus providing it with a multitude of static and mobile coverage and different slopes to attend to. Without a doubt, another step forward in this unique and unrepeatable saga.

Relic is knowing how to take this development very well, listening to your community with these tests and, let’s not forget that they are also busy with the post launch of Age of Empires 4. Surely the feedback That they receive there will also serve to enhance this experience. The truth is that I was saddened by the end of this trial period and I am waiting for future windows to continue exploring how far Company of Heroes 3 is going to go.