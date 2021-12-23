Company of Heroes 3 reveals its campaign mode: war strategies with a dynamic map

For the first time in franchise history, we will be able to become a World War II general.

Lovers of war strategy have their sights set on Company of Heroes 3, a game whose information pills are leaving us wanting to experience its proposal. Now, they have given us more data around their campaign mode, which on this occasion explores the possibilities of dynamic map.

As the creators of the game tell in their latest video, this new approach to Company of Heroes 3 notably expand the player’s options, since it will have to take into account many totally new aspects. For example, it will be necessary to ensure that our troops land in the proper locations, as one wrong step will lead to their death.

“What I like the most about the campaign map now is that all systems are combined and they make the mission work, “explains Cameron White, Campaign Map Designer.” You can customize your army or place it on the campaign map, you can carry out skirmishes … All of that affects missions, and the subsequent result affects how the campaign map will unfold going forward“.

It is not the first time that the developers of Company of Heroes 3 have given us long teeth with their proposal, which this time has focused on The goodnesses of your dynamic map. The game will premiere in PC, but Relic Entertainment sees its landing on consoles as a hopeful possibility. For now, we will have to wait for a release date before preparing for war.

More about: Company of Heroes 3 and Relic Entertainment.