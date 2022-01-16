Company of Heroes 3 shows off its detailed building destruction system in a new video

Relic’s strategy game recently surprised us with its promising campaign mode.

The Company of Heroes series is one of the great references of the industry for lovers of Strategy games, and its third installment promises to take us one step further, allowing us to become a general in World War II for the first time. The new RTS by Relic Entertainment has published a brief video gameplay of the pre-alpha version of the game where we can observe its destruction system.

The video, shared by DSOG, shows us an infantry squad destroying a large building with a high level of detail. We can see how the structure gradually suffers damage, while rubble jumps and loses its integrity until it is reduced to a heap of ruins. The game emplea Essence Engine 5, the latest version of the engine developed by Relic.

The video shows the game in pre-alpha stateCompany of Heroes 3 will take us to the Mediterranean front in a campaign that promises to introduce great news in the series, exploring new possibilities through its dynamic map. Relic has not stopped sharing its progress in this long-awaited installment through its development diaries, focusing on the community and its demands to advance hand in hand with the players.

In 3DJuegos we have already been able to play the multiplayer of Company of Heroes 3, and the sensations are unbeatable even being a pre-alpha. Meanwhile, the studio draws its roadmap to add new content in which it has meant the return of another of the most dear strategy franchises con Age of Empires 4.

