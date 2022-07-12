Company of Heroes 3 takes the war to North Africa: we have played its campaign and these are the news

Relic Entertainment is finalizing the details of the “invasion” of our PCs with the launch of Company of Heroes 3, the third part of the famous real-time strategy saga, which will come with two campaigns, new armies, mechanics and all the quality and immersion that characterizes IP. We have already played one of its missions and we can tell you that it comes with heavy artillery for fun.

Company of Heroes is one of the big names of the real-time strategy genre, and until the arrival of Age of Empires IV it was the game for which the Canadian developer was best known Relic Entertainment. Now, its former flagship is preparing its return to our monitors with the “biggest and most ambitious” game in the saga, according to its developers. Company of Heroes 3 (COH3) has just presented the keys to the narrative campaign which will take place in north africathe different armies that we will be able to enjoy in its single player and multiplayer modes, its different characteristics, and it has allowed us to play one of its first missions managing the new army of the Axis forces: Los German Africa Corps or DAK.

Far from offering a romantic or sweetened vision of the conflict and the characters that took part in it, Relic wants to offer a vision crude but humanized of the conflict that raged in North Africa during World War II. A gorgeous cutscene of how a villager from a small desert town watches the DAK attack her home and manages to survive the encounter, setting the tone for what will be the mission that Relic would allow us to play later. Prior to our gameplay session, we were introduced to the scenario where the title’s narrative campaign will take place. The same as the German general Erwin Rommel and his desert rats held in the middle phases of the conflict.

Playably, this will result in a more linear campaign, different from the dynamics of the game’s other campaign, more “free” and set in the Mediterranean, therefore being more in the style of the first two games in the Company of Heroes saga. Here the protagonists are the Afrika Corps in a scenario that hasn’t been explored many times in the RTS games set in this war. With the style that characterizes the saga and its way of narrating those conflicts, we can expect battles in historical places such as Tobruk, El Alamein o Ajdabiya among others. Then we were presented with the cast of armies for this installment. The already classic US armed forces and the Wehrmacht -the latter only available for skirmishes and multiplayer- have been joined by the British forces as the ideal side for newcomers to being the easiest army to learn and dominate, while the Americans prefer to opt for a more aggressive style of play and ease of production, while the German regular army bases its strength on a strong defense and aggressive use of great firepower.

New weapons and options for war

But the big news here has been the introduction of the DAK as an army that favors risky maneuvers of hit and run enemy positions using flexible tactics, all spiced up with the plethora of new mechanics and options available for the different armies and that I was able to verify in my first session in command of the Afrika Corps. After the presentation, I got into the game and its first mission, the assault on a position taken by the British and those who had to be expelled. And right from the start I started experimenting with the new “toys” that Relic will provide to players when the game is released. Among the most notable, the tactical pause, which allows you to stop time and plan orders and troop movements. With the use of this function, apart from maximizing the effectiveness of the units on the battlefield, some combat choreography most cinematic and impressive. In fact, there were times when it was very easy to forget what I was trying to achieve and revel in the synchronized movement of my tanks and troops attacking different enemy positions.

The Afrika Corps in a setting that hasn’t been explored many times in RTS But this new feature is just the tip of the iceberg: new field repair vehicles and first aid structures for my troops, heavy artillery trailerstanks going through trenches or the possibility that my squads ride on the tanks to advance and attack on them are just some of the tools that we will have to play in all its modes when it comes out. The mission was also fully dynamic, like its map, being able to decide how to face the next objective and with several routes to the different positions of these. I am not exaggerating when I tell you that after doing the first test I wanted to repeat it up to two more times since the options to complete it were many and different…and this was just the first of the campaign.

After the session, I had the opportunity to chat alone with two of the game’s developers: Matt Philip, Lead Title Designer -in charge of the factions and game mechanics-, and David Milne, the game’s lead quest designer -responsible for the missions in both campaigns-. Over the course of 20 minutes a few more details about what we had experienced and seen in the presentation could be fleshed out. For example, Milne explained to me that you’ll also see big historical battles in the dynamic campaign like Ortona or Anzio and that they are trying to be as faithful as possible to how events unfolded during the war. Additionally, we will see more missions with a certain “amphibious” look in the dynamic campaign whether the enemy or we initiate the attack from the sea. For his part, Philip explained the inspiration for some of the new mechanics, such as putting troops on tanks.

The developers took from the first CoH wanting to implement itbut only so far they have been able to do it in a fun and efficient way and that they also took inspiration from other sources for it, such as the board game Flames of War. However, when I asked him if there were any more mechanics left to show before launch he told me that, although they can’t give details of it yet, they still have. surprises to reveal between now and launch. Another element that we talked about was that willingness to want to give the player as much freedom as possible when it comes to configuring the company that we take to carry out our missions in both campaigns. It is evident that they were inspired by the CoH2 DLC, Ardenes Assault, but wanting expand it in terms of options and give a Total War feel to the dynamic campaign, something they hope will bring about extensive replayability.

Tactical Pause maximizes unit effectiveness and showcases stunning battle choreographyFinally, they asked me how I experienced some of these new mechanics, and I can tell you as I confessed to them that they are ideal for both newbies who want to get into the series and for more veterans, especially the tactical pause that is a tool for learn and enjoy the game. We will still have to wait a bit to go to the front but not much longer, since they confirmed to me that The date of departure for CoH3 it will be this November 17, although we will know more about the game between now and then. Personally, I’m really looking forward to it and looking forward to seeing what else the third part of this legendary saga of the RTS genre will bring.