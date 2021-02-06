Compare Nioh 2 loading times between PS5 and PS4

Tomorrow, February 5, 2021, it hits the stores The Nioh Collection. A PS5 remaster of the two Team Ninja adventures previously released on PS4. And although we already know that these are versions that really take advantage of the capabilities of the new Sony console (4K, up to 120 FPS on compatible monitors …), the first comparisons with the PS4 versions are beginning to arrive.

For example, to see how the loading times are in Nioh 2. An interesting comparison, considering that in the original titles it was already something that was very well optimized. In any case, it seems that what took 8 seconds to load in the original game, now loads in just 2 seconds.

As Wccftech reports, a new video posted on YouTube by a user confirms that the time to load a new mission from the map is only 2 seconds in the PS5 version of Nioh 2. And we said it took 8 seconds on PS4, but that was so if we had PS4 Pro; in the normal version it was 13 seconds.

On the other hand, since we are talking about Nioh 2 in particular, remember that this launch is also the starting point for this delivery to reach PC (until now only the first one was available on that platform). It will be with the launch of The Complete Edition.

Finally, we leave you with the description that its creators make of this new version of Nioh 2, adapted for compatible: