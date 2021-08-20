Compelling Photos Books Marina Studios For Whitney Houston Biopic, Movie Slate Shoots (Unique)

Denis O’Sullivan (Bohemian Rhapsody) and Jeff Kalligheri’s manufacturing and financing entity Compelling Photos has signed a partnership with Marina Studios to shoot 4 films on new phases in Boston.

Marina Studios is development 3 soundstages in Quincy’s Marina Bay, close to Boston’s Logan Airport. Compelling Photos is in pre-production at the Whitney Houston biopic I Wanna Dance with Any individual for Sony and its TriStar department, with Anthony McCarten, the author in the back of Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, to pen the screenplay and Stella Meghie to direct.

After a world seek, emerging actress Naomi Ackie used to be selected to play Houston. Sony and TriStar have set the biopic for a Thanksgiving 2022 free up.

McCarten and his Muse of Hearth shingle additionally has in construction with Compelling Photos for eventual taking pictures at the Boston phases The Collaboration, in regards to the inventive courting between painters Jean-Michel Basquiat and Andy Warhol, Wednesday at Warren’s, Friday at Invoice’s, in regards to the not going friendship between Warren Buffet and Invoice Gates and the Boston-set crime mystery Undertaking Hill.

“I a great deal look ahead to running with Marina and the group at Compelling to deliver to displays all over the world such attention-grabbing characters as Jean-Michel, Andy, Warren, and Invoice, amongst others,” McCarten mentioned in a observation.

Marina Studios has over 26,000 sq. ft of soundstages and comprises an extra 15,000 sq. ft of multi-use manufacturing places of work and a three-acre backlot. Compelling Photos reserving the ability for its movie slate follows the state of Massachusetts just lately making its movie tax credit everlasting.

O’Sullivan and Kalligheri in a observation mentioned: “Compelling Photos couldn’t be extra elated to be running with the fantastic group at Marina Studios on our initiatives, and look ahead to bringing extra motion pictures and sequence to Massachusetts for future years.”