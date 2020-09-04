Compete with Corona Virus: Salary of CM to government employees will be deducted here, they will get relief

Rajasthan: In order to keep the economic system strong due to Corona virus, the Ashok Gehlot government of Rajasthan has taken many important decisions, in which it has now been asked to cut salary from chief minister to employees to prevent corona and create Kovid fund. Also Read – Corona in Delhi worsens again, 67 days, most cases are reported

Apart from the chief minister, the salaries of all ministers, legislators, officers of the Indian State Service, subordinate service and other state employees will be cut. Under this, where the purchase of new vehicles and equipment has been banned for government offices, no new office will also be opened. With this, there will be no state banquet and foreign travel of officials has also been banned. Also Read – Unlock 0.4 Bihar: Section 144 implemented in Patna from tomorrow, it will be very difficult to see without mask

Seven days’ salary per month from the gross salary of the Chief Minister, Minister and Minister of State, one day’s salary per month from the gross salary of all the MLAs, two days of All India and State Service officers and the gross of the subordinate service and other state employees. One day salary will be deducted monthly from the salary and deposited in the Chief Minister’s Assistance Fund (Kovid Assistance). The deduction will be made from September 2020. Also Read – BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi also admitted in Corona positive, SGPGI

The provision of deduction will not apply to judges of Rajasthan High Court and Subordinate Courts. Apart from this, it will not be applicable to the officers and personnel of the court, medical and health services, all officers and personnel of the Department of Medical Education, police constables and all the employees of the state government working in the pay scale of L-1 to L-4.