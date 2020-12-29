Complete ban on celebrating New Year in this city of India, know these strict rules before the plan

New Year 2021 Celebration: In the capital city of Karnataka, Bengaluru will not be able to celebrate the night of 31 January to welcome the New Year. The government has announced a ban on organizing parties in the state capital on the night of December 31 and on January 1 in the state capital to prevent the Kovid epidemic. No more than five people will be able to gather in the city between the scheduled time. Also Read – New Year 2021: Prevents prosperity, do such things kept at home, before the new year, do outside

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said in an order that a 12-hour ban under Section 144 (Section 144 in Bengaluru) on more than 5 people gathered in public places across the city from 6 pm to 6 am on December 31 Will remain.

However, this order exempts customers with advance bookings to celebrate New Year's Eve at pubs, bars and restaurants across the city under Kovid guidelines, but with facemask and physical distance maintained .

The order states that all pubs, bars, clubs, restaurants, Star hotels and malls must ensure thermal screening of customers at their entrances, clean hands and only 50 percent of the space’s capacity to ensure social distancing Will have to use. The order also prohibits any kind of performance at DJ (disc jockey) parties, special events and in public places and commercial premises.