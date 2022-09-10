complete chronology of the saga

Assassin’s Creed is one of the franchises with the largest number of deliveries that we can find in the world of video games. As if that were not enough, each one of them takes place in a completely different setting and historical stage. Therefore, if you are interested in playing or knowing the full timeline of the games of Assassin’s Creedwe have prepared this article especially for you.

Also, if you have a PlayStation, several installments of the saga are currently heavily discounted.

Timeline of all Assassin’s Creed video games

The list that will be presented below will be developed from the oldest times to the most modern. In the same way, complementary information about each game will also be offered in the table that you can find under the title of each one of them.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey





departure date October 1, 2018 PLACE Greece year 431 a. C. platforms PS4, XB1, PC, Stadia, Amazon Luna

The first video game in the timeline and the eleventh main title in the series. It is set in the Ancient Greecespecifically during the Peloponnesian War.

We will control a mercenary (misthios), this being the first time that we can choose the sex of our character in the franchise of Assassin’s Creed.

Assassin’s Creed Origins





departure date October 27, 2017 PLACE Egypt year 44 a. C. – 49 a. C. platforms PS4, XB1, PC, Stadia, Luna

Origins It was the first video game that marked a ‘reboot’ in the playable formula of the franchise, incorporating character progression systems and a fairly marked RPG cut. It develops in Ancient Egyptduring the reigns of Ptolemy XIII y Cleopatra.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla





departure date November 10, 2020 PLACE Britain year late 9th century AD c. platforms PS4, XB1, PC, Stadia, PS5, Xbox Series

Last installment to date of the assassin franchise. We will take the role of Eivora Viking who settles, along with his clan, in the Medieval England.

Figures as representative as Alfred the Great They will make an appearance during the course of the work.

Assassin’s Creed





departure date November 13, 2007 PLACE Holy Land year 1191 platforms PS3, X360, PC

The first numbered delivery and that gave us to know the Assassin Order. We will control Altaïr, an assassin who sees his rank demoted within the brotherhood. His teacher and leader, Al Mualigives you the chance to get promoted again if you manage to kill several key figures.

Assassin’s Creed II





departure date November 20, 2009 PLACE Italia year 1473-1503 platforms PS3, X360, PC

Second numbered installment of the saga and first part of the trilogy of one of the most iconic and transcendental characters in the Assassin’s Creed universe: Ezio Auditore from Florence.

Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood





departure date November 19, 2010 PLACE Roma year 1500-1507 platforms PS3, X360, PC

In this direct sequel to Assassin’s Creed II, Ezio will venture into the greatest city of Italy: Roma. Leading a whole Brotherhood of Assassins, he will have to face against the corrupt tyrants that are in the Eternal City.

Assassin’s Creed: Revelations





departure date November 15, 2011 PLACE constantinople year 1510-1524 platforms PS3, X360, PC

Third and last episode of the trilogy of Ezio, who is already in an old age. However, he will leave Rome for Masyaf to try to reveal the secrets of one of his ancestors, which we know very well: Altaïr Ibn La’Ahad.

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag





departure date October 29, 2013 PLACE islands of the Caribbean Sea year 1715-1722 platforms PS3, PS4, X360, XBO, PC

It sets during the call “Golden Age of Piracy”, in the XVIII century. our protagonist, Edward Kenway, you must unravel a conspiracy in which the Templars are involved. They try to find something that responds to the name of the “Wise”.

Assassin’s Creed Rogue





departure date November 11, 2014 PLACE North America, North Atlantic, New York year 1756-1763 platforms PS3, PS4, X360, XB1, PC

Rogue take sides around the Seven Years’ War in North America. He is starring Shay Patrick Cormacwho joins the Templars to take revenge on the ancient Order of Assassins to which he belonged.

Assassin’s Creed III





departure date October 30, 2012 PLACE America year 1754-1783 platforms PS3, PS4, X360, XB1, PC, Wii U, Switch

takes place during the american war of independence. This adventure is starring Connor Kenway, a mixed-race of British and Mohawk descent. When his town is attacked and devastated by settlers while he was just a boy, Connor swears revenge.

Assassin’s Creed Unity





departure date November 13, 2014 PLACE Paris year 1776-1794 platforms PS4, XB1, PC

Unity it was the first Assassin’s Creed which was developed exclusively for the eighth generation of consoles. It was also the first to introduce a cooperative multiplayer mode.

Our protagonist in this adventure will be Arnowho will be involved in all kinds of events of the French Revolution.

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate





departure date October 23, 2015 PLACE London year 1868 platforms PS4, XB1, PC, Stadia, Amazon Luna

The delivery that is positioned at the end of this list structured in chronological order, is carried out by the brothers Jacob y Evie Frye. Set in Victorian London, during the Industrial Revolutionthis leading duo will have to face the machinations of the Templars of the time.