complete chronology of the saga

Assassin’s Creed is one of the franchises with the largest number of deliveries that we can find in the world of video games. As if that were not enough, each one of them takes place in a completely different setting and historical stage. Therefore, if you are interested in playing or knowing the full timeline of the games of Assassin’s Creedwe have prepared this article especially for you.

Timeline of all Assassin’s Creed video games

The list that will be presented below will be developed from the oldest times to the most modern. In the same way, complementary information about each game will also be offered in the table that you can find under the title of each one of them.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Assassin's Creed Odyssey full timeline

departure date

October 1, 2018

PLACE

Greece

year

431 a. C.

platforms

PS4, XB1, PC, Stadia, Amazon Luna

The first video game in the timeline and the eleventh main title in the series. It is set in the Ancient Greecespecifically during the Peloponnesian War.

We will control a mercenary (misthios), this being the first time that we can choose the sex of our character in the franchise of Assassin’s Creed.

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Assassin's Creed Origins full timeline

departure date

October 27, 2017

PLACE

Egypt

year

44 a. C. – 49 a. C.

platforms

PS4, XB1, PC, Stadia, Luna

Origins It was the first video game that marked a ‘reboot’ in the playable formula of the franchise, incorporating character progression systems and a fairly marked RPG cut. It develops in Ancient Egyptduring the reigns of Ptolemy XIII y Cleopatra.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Assassin's Creed Valhalla full timeline

departure date

November 10, 2020

PLACE

Britain

year

late 9th century AD c.

platforms

PS4, XB1, PC, Stadia, PS5, Xbox Series

Last installment to date of the assassin franchise. We will take the role of Eivora Viking who settles, along with his clan, in the Medieval England.

Figures as representative as Alfred the Great They will make an appearance during the course of the work.

Assassin’s Creed

Assassin's Creed full timeline

departure date

November 13, 2007

PLACE

Holy Land

year

1191

platforms

PS3, X360, PC

The first numbered delivery and that gave us to know the Assassin Order. We will control Altaïr, an assassin who sees his rank demoted within the brotherhood. His teacher and leader, Al Mualigives you the chance to get promoted again if you manage to kill several key figures.

Assassin’s Creed II

Assassin's Creed II complete timeline

departure date

November 20, 2009

PLACE

Italia

year

1473-1503

platforms

PS3, X360, PC

Second numbered installment of the saga and first part of the trilogy of one of the most iconic and transcendental characters in the Assassin’s Creed universe: Ezio Auditore from Florence.

Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood

Assassin's Creed Broterhood

departure date

November 19, 2010

PLACE

Roma

year

1500-1507

platforms

PS3, X360, PC

In this direct sequel to Assassin’s Creed II, Ezio will venture into the greatest city of Italy: Roma. Leading a whole Brotherhood of Assassins, he will have to face against the corrupt tyrants that are in the Eternal City.

Assassin’s Creed: Revelations

Assassins Creed Revelations

departure date

November 15, 2011

PLACE

constantinople

year

1510-1524

platforms

PS3, X360, PC

Third and last episode of the trilogy of Ezio, who is already in an old age. However, he will leave Rome for Masyaf to try to reveal the secrets of one of his ancestors, which we know very well: Altaïr Ibn La’Ahad.

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag

Assassin S Creed Black Flag

departure date

October 29, 2013

PLACE

islands of the Caribbean Sea

year

1715-1722

platforms

PS3, PS4, X360, XBO, PC

It sets during the call “Golden Age of Piracy”, in the XVIII century. our protagonist, Edward Kenway, you must unravel a conspiracy in which the Templars are involved. They try to find something that responds to the name of the “Wise”.

Assassin’s Creed Rogue

Assassins Creed Rogue

departure date

November 11, 2014

PLACE

North America, North Atlantic, New York

year

1756-1763

platforms

PS3, PS4, X360, XB1, PC

Rogue take sides around the Seven Years’ War in North America. He is starring Shay Patrick Cormacwho joins the Templars to take revenge on the ancient Order of Assassins to which he belonged.

Assassin’s Creed III

Assassins Creed Iii

departure date

October 30, 2012

PLACE

America

year

1754-1783

platforms

PS3, PS4, X360, XB1, PC, Wii U, Switch

takes place during the american war of independence. This adventure is starring Connor Kenway, a mixed-race of British and Mohawk descent. When his town is attacked and devastated by settlers while he was just a boy, Connor swears revenge.

Assassin’s Creed Unity

Assassins Creed Unity

departure date

November 13, 2014

PLACE

Paris

year

1776-1794

platforms

PS4, XB1, PC

Unity it was the first Assassin’s Creed which was developed exclusively for the eighth generation of consoles. It was also the first to introduce a cooperative multiplayer mode.

Our protagonist in this adventure will be Arnowho will be involved in all kinds of events of the French Revolution.

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate

Assassins Creed Syndicate

departure date

October 23, 2015

PLACE

London

year

1868

platforms

PS4, XB1, PC, Stadia, Amazon Luna

The delivery that is positioned at the end of this list structured in chronological order, is carried out by the brothers Jacob y Evie Frye. Set in Victorian London, during the Industrial Revolutionthis leading duo will have to face the machinations of the Templars of the time.

