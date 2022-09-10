complete chronology of the saga

Assassin’s Creed is one of the franchises with the largest number of deliveries that we can find in the world of video games. As if that were not enough, each one of them takes place in a completely different setting and historical stage. Therefore, if you are interested in playing or knowing the full timeline of the games of Assassin’s Creedwe have prepared this article especially for you.
Also, if you have a PlayStation, several installments of the saga are currently heavily discounted.
Timeline of all Assassin’s Creed video games
The list that will be presented below will be developed from the oldest times to the most modern. In the same way, complementary information about each game will also be offered in the table that you can find under the title of each one of them.
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
|
departure date
|
October 1, 2018
|
PLACE
|
Greece
|
year
|
431 a. C.
|
platforms
|
PS4, XB1, PC, Stadia, Amazon Luna
The first video game in the timeline and the eleventh main title in the series. It is set in the Ancient Greecespecifically during the Peloponnesian War.
We will control a mercenary (misthios), this being the first time that we can choose the sex of our character in the franchise of Assassin’s Creed.
Assassin’s Creed Origins
|
departure date
|
October 27, 2017
|
PLACE
|
Egypt
|
year
|
44 a. C. – 49 a. C.
|
platforms
|
PS4, XB1, PC, Stadia, Luna
Origins It was the first video game that marked a ‘reboot’ in the playable formula of the franchise, incorporating character progression systems and a fairly marked RPG cut. It develops in Ancient Egyptduring the reigns of Ptolemy XIII y Cleopatra.
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
|
departure date
|
November 10, 2020
|
PLACE
|
Britain
|
year
|
late 9th century AD c.
|
platforms
|
PS4, XB1, PC, Stadia, PS5, Xbox Series
Last installment to date of the assassin franchise. We will take the role of Eivora Viking who settles, along with his clan, in the Medieval England.
Figures as representative as Alfred the Great They will make an appearance during the course of the work.
Assassin’s Creed
|
departure date
|
November 13, 2007
|
PLACE
|
Holy Land
|
year
|
1191
|
platforms
|
PS3, X360, PC
The first numbered delivery and that gave us to know the Assassin Order. We will control Altaïr, an assassin who sees his rank demoted within the brotherhood. His teacher and leader, Al Mualigives you the chance to get promoted again if you manage to kill several key figures.
Assassin’s Creed II
|
departure date
|
November 20, 2009
|
PLACE
|
Italia
|
year
|
1473-1503
|
platforms
|
PS3, X360, PC
Second numbered installment of the saga and first part of the trilogy of one of the most iconic and transcendental characters in the Assassin’s Creed universe: Ezio Auditore from Florence.
Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood
|
departure date
|
November 19, 2010
|
PLACE
|
Roma
|
year
|
1500-1507
|
platforms
|
PS3, X360, PC
In this direct sequel to Assassin’s Creed II, Ezio will venture into the greatest city of Italy: Roma. Leading a whole Brotherhood of Assassins, he will have to face against the corrupt tyrants that are in the Eternal City.
Assassin’s Creed: Revelations
|
departure date
|
November 15, 2011
|
PLACE
|
constantinople
|
year
|
1510-1524
|
platforms
|
PS3, X360, PC
Third and last episode of the trilogy of Ezio, who is already in an old age. However, he will leave Rome for Masyaf to try to reveal the secrets of one of his ancestors, which we know very well: Altaïr Ibn La’Ahad.
Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag
|
departure date
|
October 29, 2013
|
PLACE
|
islands of the Caribbean Sea
|
year
|
1715-1722
|
platforms
|
PS3, PS4, X360, XBO, PC
It sets during the call “Golden Age of Piracy”, in the XVIII century. our protagonist, Edward Kenway, you must unravel a conspiracy in which the Templars are involved. They try to find something that responds to the name of the “Wise”.
Assassin’s Creed Rogue
|
departure date
|
November 11, 2014
|
PLACE
|
North America, North Atlantic, New York
|
year
|
1756-1763
|
platforms
|
PS3, PS4, X360, XB1, PC
Rogue take sides around the Seven Years’ War in North America. He is starring Shay Patrick Cormacwho joins the Templars to take revenge on the ancient Order of Assassins to which he belonged.
Assassin’s Creed III
|
departure date
|
October 30, 2012
|
PLACE
|
America
|
year
|
1754-1783
|
platforms
|
PS3, PS4, X360, XB1, PC, Wii U, Switch
takes place during the american war of independence. This adventure is starring Connor Kenway, a mixed-race of British and Mohawk descent. When his town is attacked and devastated by settlers while he was just a boy, Connor swears revenge.
Assassin’s Creed Unity
|
departure date
|
November 13, 2014
|
PLACE
|
Paris
|
year
|
1776-1794
|
platforms
|
PS4, XB1, PC
Unity it was the first Assassin’s Creed which was developed exclusively for the eighth generation of consoles. It was also the first to introduce a cooperative multiplayer mode.
Our protagonist in this adventure will be Arnowho will be involved in all kinds of events of the French Revolution.
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate
|
departure date
|
October 23, 2015
|
PLACE
|
London
|
year
|
1868
|
platforms
|
PS4, XB1, PC, Stadia, Amazon Luna
The delivery that is positioned at the end of this list structured in chronological order, is carried out by the brothers Jacob y Evie Frye. Set in Victorian London, during the Industrial Revolutionthis leading duo will have to face the machinations of the Templars of the time.