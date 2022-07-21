Complete guide to memories and sheet music in Stray: do not leave any!

Stray has been one of the great revelations of this 2022, and it is that the cute cat game has surprised the gaming community, and that is that in addition to a very nice story and a fantastic graphic section, it has some collectibles with which be done, the most important being memories and sheet music.

We have been able to play the title distributed by Annapurna Interactive before, and we have given a good account of all the collectibles. We tell you where you can get them 22 memories present in the game and the 8 scores.

Where to get Stray memorabilia and sheet music

Regards

Here is the location of the 22 memories (with images to guide you).

Memory

Location

Description

Image

1

suburbs

On one of the rooftops in the suburbs, the corpse of the robot.

 stray souvenir 1

2

suburbs

At the suburban merchant, in exchange for 3 cans of energy drink (can be obtained from the lit vending machines*).

 Stray Throwback 2

3

suburbs

Inside the bar, on the second floor.

 stray memory 3

4

suburbs

The poster in Momo’s house.

 stray memory 4

5

suburbs

In the alley on the left as soon as you reach the suburbs, next to a vending machine.

 stray memory 5

6

suburbs

As you leave Zbaltazar’s house, look down and you’ll find the graffiti.

 stray memory 6

7

suburbs

It’s the plant on the second floor of Elliot programming.

 Stray memento 7

8

Rise to place the transmitter

On the rooftops, the neon sign.

 stray memory 8

9

Rise to place the transmitter

On the rooftops, at the end of the corridor where there is a grate full of Zurks on the left.

 stray memory 9

10

Rescuing Doc

The metal door when entering the area where Doc is.

 Stray memento 10

11

Rescuing Doc

After the chase with the cart, go up and instead of turning left, go straight ahead, go through the hole in the fence and get the souvenir.

 stray 11 throwback

12

Rescuing Doc

It’s the stick figure inside Doc’s house.

 Stray memento 12

13

sewers

In the hall full of eggs, jump into the duct on the left to get to the memory.

 memory 11

14

sewers

Instead of heading to the room with the double lock, go back and jump up the small pipe on the left until you reach the room with the secret.

 Stray memento 14

15

Antville

A graffiti in de Antville.

 Stray memento 15

16

center

The library when going up the subway stairs.

 Stray memento 16

17

center

Where the sweeper is, it goes completely vertically, it’s in a nook.

 throwback 17 stray

18

center

On top of the bunk in the barbershop, next to the paint bucket.

 remember barbershop

19

center

On the roof of the hamburger shop (the shop assistant is a robot with dreadlocks).

 throwback 19 stray

20

center

After getting the battery from the factory, go to the guard’s booth in the square. It will now be open.

 Stray memento 20

21

center

At the nightclub, go to the bar counter and get on the elevator to go down.

 stray 21 throwback

22

Jail

In the prison, on one side of the patio, there is no loss.

 Stray memento 22

*If you have already found the 3 vending machines that are on the ground and you cannot find the fourth one, it is located on a balcony near memory 5, take a walk around the roofs of the area to see it.

sheet music

All 8 scores are found in the Suburbsso you won’t have to search for them beyond this location.

Music sheet

Explanation

Image

1

At Mom’s house.

 Sheet Music 1 on Stray

2

On the table outside Clementine’s house.

 Sheet Music 2 on Stray

3

Inside the programming store.

 Sheet Music 3 on Stray

4

At the Suburbs store.

 Sheet Music 4 on Stray

5

On the second floor of the bar, on a table.

 Sheet Music 5 on Stray

6

Inside Clementine’s house, on a bookshelf.

 Sheet Music 6 on Stray

7

Inside Doc’s house.

 Sheet Music 7 on Stray

8

In the safe to the right of the musician. You get the code by throwing the box on the bar counter.

 Sheet Music 8 on Stray

Remember give the sheet music to the musician if you want to get the achievement needed for Platinum.

