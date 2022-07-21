Complete guide to memories and sheet music in Stray: do not leave any!

Stray has been one of the great revelations of this 2022, and it is that the cute cat game has surprised the gaming community, and that is that in addition to a very nice story and a fantastic graphic section, it has some collectibles with which be done, the most important being memories and sheet music.

We have been able to play the title distributed by Annapurna Interactive before, and we have given a good account of all the collectibles. We tell you where you can get them 22 memories present in the game and the 8 scores.

Where to get Stray memorabilia and sheet music

Regards

Here is the location of the 22 memories (with images to guide you).

Memory Location Description Image 1 suburbs On one of the rooftops in the suburbs, the corpse of the robot.

2 suburbs At the suburban merchant, in exchange for 3 cans of energy drink (can be obtained from the lit vending machines*).

3 suburbs Inside the bar, on the second floor.

4 suburbs The poster in Momo’s house.

5 suburbs In the alley on the left as soon as you reach the suburbs, next to a vending machine.

6 suburbs As you leave Zbaltazar’s house, look down and you’ll find the graffiti.

7 suburbs It’s the plant on the second floor of Elliot programming.

8 Rise to place the transmitter On the rooftops, the neon sign.

9 Rise to place the transmitter On the rooftops, at the end of the corridor where there is a grate full of Zurks on the left.

10 Rescuing Doc The metal door when entering the area where Doc is.

11 Rescuing Doc After the chase with the cart, go up and instead of turning left, go straight ahead, go through the hole in the fence and get the souvenir.

12 Rescuing Doc It’s the stick figure inside Doc’s house.

13 sewers In the hall full of eggs, jump into the duct on the left to get to the memory.

14 sewers Instead of heading to the room with the double lock, go back and jump up the small pipe on the left until you reach the room with the secret.

15 Antville A graffiti in de Antville.

16 center The library when going up the subway stairs.

17 center Where the sweeper is, it goes completely vertically, it’s in a nook.

18 center On top of the bunk in the barbershop, next to the paint bucket.

19 center On the roof of the hamburger shop (the shop assistant is a robot with dreadlocks).

20 center After getting the battery from the factory, go to the guard’s booth in the square. It will now be open.

21 center At the nightclub, go to the bar counter and get on the elevator to go down.

22 Jail In the prison, on one side of the patio, there is no loss.



*If you have already found the 3 vending machines that are on the ground and you cannot find the fourth one, it is located on a balcony near memory 5, take a walk around the roofs of the area to see it.

sheet music

All 8 scores are found in the Suburbsso you won’t have to search for them beyond this location.

Music sheet Explanation Image 1 At Mom’s house.

2 On the table outside Clementine’s house.

3 Inside the programming store.

4 At the Suburbs store.

5 On the second floor of the bar, on a table.

6 Inside Clementine’s house, on a bookshelf.

7 Inside Doc’s house.

8 In the safe to the right of the musician. You get the code by throwing the box on the bar counter.



Remember give the sheet music to the musician if you want to get the achievement needed for Platinum.