Complete Guide to Pokémon Legends: Arceus

The latest installment of the main Pokémon saga is Legends: Arceus, and in this complete guide We are going to tell you all the most important aspects of the game. It is a authentic revolution within the saga, leaving the combats in a more than obvious background and focusing, above all, on the exploration and capture of the different creatures that you can find throughout the continent.

There are not a few mechanics that have received changes, and it is that the very core of the saga, the fight, has received a real facelift so that every decision you make is risky. In addition to this, now you have to perform side quests and other actions to improve aspects as important as the store or a garden where you can get materials, since the creation of objects is an important part of the game.

All this can be overwhelming at first (especially if you come from a classic experience), and that is why here you will find a list of the most important guides to make your time in Hisui as pleasant as possible. In addition to game basics, we will also cover aspects of endgame and other useful information.