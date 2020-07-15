Complete lockdown in Bihar: complete lockdown in Bihar from tomorrow, know the full list of things to open

Complete Lockdown in Bihar Update: Due to the rising case of Corona, lockdown is being imposed once again in Bihar from July 16. But this lockdown will not be as strong as before. All things will remain open in this. The state’s Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi announced this on Tuesday. The state government has also issued a detailed guideline in this regard. Let us tell you what will open and what will be closed in this 16-day lockdown. The Deputy Chief Minister said that the 16-day lockdown will be effective in all municipal corporations, districts, sub-divisions and block headquarters. That is, rural areas are kept out of lockdown. Also Read – England vs West Indies 2nd Test Live Streaming: Know, when and where you will be able to watch the second Test LIVE match between England and Windies

These things will remain completely closed (Bihar Shutdown)

1. All commercial and private institutions.

2. All teaching, training, research and coaching institutes.

3. All religious places will remain closed, no religious programs are allowed.

4. Ban on all types of social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural programs. Also Read – In fear of Corona, this famous actor said goodbye to Mumbai, shift here with parents

These things will be open

1. Hospitals and all institutions associated with it

2. Ration, food, grocery, fruit and vegetable, dairy and milk booths, meat and fish shops

3. Banks, Insurance Offices and ATMs

4. Print and Electronic Media

5. Hostel service, hotels, motels and lodges

6. Sports complex will open but viewers will not be allowed.

7. Restaurants will open but only home delivery service will be available.

8. Industrial institutes will open but strict measures will have to be taken to prevent corona.

9. According to the instructions of the Central Government, air and train service will continue.

10. Taxis and auto rickshaws will run throughout Bihar.

11. Private vehicles are allowed but only for certain activities.

12. Freight is allowed.

13. Permission for people engaged in all necessary services to move from home to office. Also Read – Delhi / Noida / Gurugram Border: Lockdown in NCR by the end of the week, borders closed