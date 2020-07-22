Complete Lockdown in Manipur: Complete lockdown in Manipur for 14 days, know what will be open – what will remain closed

Complete Lockdown in Manipur: Lockdown has been imposed once again in Manipur. There will be a complete lockdown in this state of North East for 14 days. This lockdown will be applicable from 2 pm on Thursday afternoon. After this, it will last for 14 days. This decision has been taken by the Manipur government in view of the situation of Corona Virus in Manipur. Also Read – Weather Alert: Clouds in many states of the country, warning of heavy rain at some places

Like other parts of the country, the corona virus is in havoc in Manipur. Several measures are being taken to prevent the corona virus. Now the government has returned to lockdown once again. Therefore, a lockdown of 14 days has been imposed. Also read – Manipur: shadow crisis over BJP government ends, Amit Shah’s strategy worked with Hemant Biswa

During this time, hospitals and medical stores will be opened. Along with this, there will be no restriction on other essential services. Apart from this, all types of markets and shops will be completely closed. Government and private offices will also be closed. Many states of the country have decided to lockdown from 2 to 14 days. Lockdown is happening twice a week in many places. Also Read – 5.1 magnitude earthquake in Mizoram, Manipur, tremors felt in areas along the Myanmar border

There are more than two thousand cases of corona virus in Manipur. 1400 of these people have been cured. There are many districts where the recovery rate is 100 percent. While no person has died in the state from Corona so far. Even after this, lockdown is being implemented to completely break the corona chain.