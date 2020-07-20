Complete Lockdown in West Bengal: Full lockdown will be in these two days of the week in West Bengal, market will open on Sunday

Complete Lockdown in West Bengal: The spread of corona virus in the country is at its peak. Corona is spreading rapidly in all states. At present, the lockdown is understood by the state governments as a way to deal with the corona. Kovid 19 has captured West Bengal as well and Corona’s grip is getting stronger day by day. Now the Mamta government has once again announced a complete lockdown in the state to prevent the spread of infection. Also Read – Lockdown in West Bengal: Strict lockdown will apply again in West Bengal from July 9, exemption will be available only in Green Zone

In West Bengal, this lockdown will now be imposed two days a week. This two-day lockdown from other states will be different in one case. In most states, lockdown has been imposed on two days of the week, Saturday and Sunday, but in West Bengal, the lockdown will be on Thursday and Saturday of the week. All government and private offices will be completely closed during the lockdown.

Apart from this, there will be a complete ban on celebrations, transportation and markets in every district. Business activities will also be completely closed on these two days of the week.

Let us know that recently, the West Bengal government has changed the list of its Containment Zone to include 63 more Ilko in the Containment Zone. After this new list, the number of containment zones in the state has increased to 739.

These days West Bengal is included in the list of states where cases of corona infection are increasing rapidly. On Sunday, 2,278 new cases came in the state, after which the total number of infected people in the state has crossed 42 thousand.