Completing Sekiro blindfolded seems impossible, but they’ve done it in less than two hours

The Awesome Games Done Quick charity event brings together speedrunners to raise money for the fight against cancer.

The speedrun is one of the most complex hobbies in video games, it requires a lot of effort and sacrifice dedicated to knowing every second of the game, in some cases leading entire communities to work to unravel formulas to reduce the marks by just a few seconds. But when it comes to FromSoftware and its challenging titles, everything seems to get more uphill.

He is able to defeat the bosses guided by the soundThe case of Mitchriz is already known for trying to carry out the “harder still“, it was not enough for him to finish Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice quickly, but he had to do it with eyes closed. This feat was already carried out last year, leaving us speechless with its formula to carry out the challenge. As you can imagine, Mitchriz uses sound to get through Hidetaka Miyazaki’s trials.

On this occasion, the speedrunner has shown his incredible skills in Awesome Games Done Quick, the speedrun charity event, which this year has overcome the most important challenge, that of the edition that has raised its first two million dollars the fastest. As VGC has shared, they have been a total of 3.416.730 dólares para la Prevent The Cancer Foundation.

Mitchriz has managed to memorize every step in the gameMitchriz has spent months preparing for this moment, memorizing every step in the game to finally be able to go through the entire map and beat the challenging bosses with only the help of his ear and his memory. The result has been to have managed to complete Sekiro blindfolded in less than two hours, something that Mitchriz had never been able to show in such a big event and where he celebrated being able to put into practice all the New strategies for which he had been preparing.

Each new FromSoftware title is surrounded by delivered player communities seeking to perform extraordinary feats, from the popular ‘no-hit‘, where we must finish without receiving a single blow, to the speedruns, going through innumerable formulas to which of all the most creative with which to complete your games. We are sure that Elden Ring will not be left behind, but to see it we will still have to wait until next february 25. And if you haven’t played Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice yet, remember that in 3DJuegos you have available our analysis, where we tell you what makes this demanding work so special.

