Complicated Friday for Checo Pérez at the start of the French Grand Prix: “There is a lot to work on and improve”

the weekend of French Grand Prix 2022 of Formula 1 has not started in the best way for the driver Sergio Perez. The activities in the Paul Ricar Circuit started with the dispute of the first and second free practice, in which the Mexican had complications aboard the RB18.

It was the Red Bull Racing driver himself, who acknowledged that it was not his best day on the asphalt and, as he has been doing, said he did not feel entirely comfortable with the development of his car as the season progresses. “It has not been a good Friday, a lot to work and improve”, he wrote on his social networks after finishing the first day of actions in Le Castellet.

During the development of the first free session, Czech lost control of his car and after a deception, ended up off the track. Although without major damage other than the wear of your tires. For the second practice he only completed 15 laps and posted the 10th fastest time of the day. Of course, more than a second and a half away from the leader of the day, the Spanish Carlos Sainz Jr..

“Basically we were having some delays. A little problem with one of the stabilizer bars, but nothing major. Obviously I’m not very comfortable at the moment with the car either at one lap or at race pace. I think there is work and understanding to do tonight. Try to collect the best pieces for qualifying and the race”, he declared to the media.

Le Castellet it will represent the opportunity to redeem himself for Pérez after having collected zero points in Austria (the “home” race for his team) in the most recent race. Although the French event has only been witnessed three times by the man from Guadalajara, he already knows what it means to get a podium because in 2021 he got third place as a member of the Austrian team.

The Mexican adds 151 points after 11 Grands Prixs consequence of a victory (Monaco), five second places (Australia, Emilia Romagna, Spain, Azerbaijan and Great Britain) and two fourth places (Saudi Arabia and Miami), in addition to three withdrawals that clearly did not add units (Bahrain, Canada and Austrian). In front of him his team is positioned Verstappen with 208 points and Leclerc de Ferrari, with 170.

France 2018: withdrawn due to mechanical failure with India Force.

Francia 2019: twelfth place with Racing Point.

France 2021: Third place with Red Bull Racing.

In a presentation to the press, Checo addressed the questions about the competition with the Italian team and its drivers, as well as the scenario he foresees in the next race. Similarly, he once again commented on his mishap with George Russell of Mercedes on the last day that left him out of the competition and assured that this will not have repercussions on his way of driving.

“I think Ferrari was very strong, we are very close to each other, but they certainly had the strongest car in Austria, so hopefully this weekend we will be in contention for victory. I don’t think it will affect it. There are certainly drivers that you can race closer to than others. It was the first lap and from my point of view he clearly made a mistake, I was ahead and no contact should have happened,” he reiterated.

Saturday, July 23: FP3 at 06:00 a.m. and Qualifying session at 09:00 a.m.

Sunday July 24: Race at 08:00.

