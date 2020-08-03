Composer Agency First Artists Management Opens U.Ok. Office

First Artists Management, the Los Angeles-based expertise company specializing in composers and music supervisors, is increasing its operations by opening an workplace in London and hiring two new partner-agents.

Hamish Duff joins First Artists from unbiased administration and publishing firm Concerned Productions. He’ll head the London workplace and oversee all U.Ok. and European operations, “making a Transatlantic strategy to illustration,” stated First Artists founder Vasi Vangelos.

Duff joins First Artists together with his purchasers together with Solomon Gray, Clark, Alex Baranowski, Will Gregory, Blanck Mass, Hannah Peel, Nico Casal, and The Grandbrothers. That is believed to be the primary main U.S. composer company to determine an abroad workplace.

Sabrina Hutchinson may also be part of Vangelos and son Alexander Vangelos within the Los Angeles workplace. Hutchinson based leisure publicity agency Defiant Public Relations in 2011, specializing in sound and music purchasers and occasions. Its roster included composers Rolfe Kent, Gordy Haab, Bear McCreary, Blake Neely, Christopher Younger, and Joshua Mosley. Becoming a member of her at First Artists are Haab and Mosley.

Added Vasi Vangelos: “We’re very excited in regards to the modifications inside our company, and the unbelievable group we now have constructed. Our new London workplace provides us a possibility to raised help our European purchasers and supply our U.S.-based purchasers elevated alternative within the European market.”

Based in 2003, First Artists Management’s roster features a various roster of Academy Award, Grammy and Golden Globe-winning composers, amongst them: Carter Burwell, Craig Armstrong, David Arnold, Stanley Clarke, Rolfe Kent, John Ottman, Antonio Sanchez, Javier Navarette, and Vangelis, and others.