Composer Alan Menken Reflects on Achieving EGOT Status

On July 26, composer and songwriter Alan Menken formally grew to become an EGOT — becoming a member of 16 others in reaching the uncommon distinction of getting received an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award — by way of his Daytime Emmy for excellent unique track in a kids’s, younger grownup, or animated program for “Ready within the Wings” from Disney’s “Rapunzel’s Tangled Journey.”

Becoming a member of the likes of John Legend, Marvin Hamlish and Robert Lopez within the honor, Menken spoke with Selection on the heels of his historic second.

So… how does it really feel to be an EGOT?

I didn’t take it on as a life purpose, however I’ve to confess that because it didn’t occur after a couple of instances, I assumed it wasn’t essential. When it lastly occurred and I acquired the decision saying I had lastly received, I used to be shocked at how excited I used to be. On some deep degree, it actually does imply one thing to me. It’s such a cliche, however there are such a lot of elements that go into receiving awards, you must take it with a grain of salt. Given the eye that was paid to “When is Menken going to get his EGOT?” We are able to transfer on now.

Lower than a decade in the past whenever you began writing for TV, you described feeling like an outsider to the medium. However right here you might be, profitable in Broadway, movie and TV.

I assume I’ve change into a little bit of a veteran on TV having labored first on “Sesame Road,” “Galivant” and now “Tangled.” I assume they lastly mentioned, “Give Menken his Emmy.” I don’t know the way it all works.

The Emmy win aligned properly along with your birthday.

I had a flood of emails, texts, calls and social media messages. I attempted to answer to all of them, so it was a number of “Thanks a lot,” “I’m so joyful to listen to from you” and it meant so much to me.

The enterprise side of what we do is so fueled by moments like that. Folks get excited and so they wish to know you’re excited. It’s a pleasant celebration of 1’s profession and work, and you may’t deny that it feels good.

What do you bear in mind of your earlier Oscar experiences?

The story I really like telling is when [Howard Ashman and I] had been nominated [in 1986] for “Imply Inexperienced Mom from Outer Area” from “The Little Store of Horrors.” I bear in mind going to the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion and being in the midst of this very lengthy row. I assumed, “If we win, I’m going to must struggle my manner out of the row, it’s going to take me ten minutes simply to get to the aisle.”

The yr of “The Little Mermaid” [in 1990], my seat was proper on the aisle and the expectation was very more likely to be a win. It was terrifying. I bear in mind getting up and feeling like a donkey had kicked me within the again. It was exhilarating. However that was additionally the evening when Howard broached the subject of letting me know that he had AIDS and that was very intense.

It was an unimaginable time. It was this sense of this out-of-body expertise. Who was I to be right here as this Broadway author and the way did I change into an Oscar winner?

What about successful the Grammy for “The Little Mermaid” in 1991?

Going to the Grammy Awards was completely different. However the greatest Grammy win was successful track of the yr [for “A Whole New World” from “Aladdin”] as a result of everybody was shocked. It was that feeling of, “Actually? Me?” We had been with all these rock stars. It was an exciting evening. I believe we had been the one track not carried out reside and that’s how little we had been anticipated to win. We had been up towards Meat Loaf, Billy Joel and Neil Younger, so successful was unimaginable.

And taking residence the Tony for “Newsies” in 2012?

The earlier award I had received for that was the Razzie so to win the Tony was an unimaginable hoot.

And as information arrives of closures like “Phantom of the Opera” in London, how are you feeling concerning the future state of theater?

It’s all the time going to prevail. I’m certain issues will resume world wide, however I’m afraid our nation would be the final to return again. It’s a symptom of the political divide in our nation, to not point out the sense of entitlement across the “idea of freedom.” New York is doing nice. We’ve gone from being the epicenter to having a really low an infection fee.

On this time, we’re persevering with to put in writing reveals and develop musicals. We’ve even had a studying of a musical the place every of the actors was of their Zoom window. They may see each other and listen to each other. They may sing. So, we’re discovering new methods to put in writing and develop reveals. I anticipate that after this pandemic has handed, a number of the issues that we now have realized to make use of throughout this time, the instruments shall be a number of the staples of how we work.

What new initiatives are you working on?

I’m excited concerning the initiatives I’m doing. I’m working on “Disenchanted” and a brand new “Magnificence and the Beast” prequel, “The Little City.” I’ve additionally been working on the brand new animated image “Spellbound” with John Lasseter. And I’m doing a bunch of Broadway reveals.

And there’s “The Little Mermaid” with Rob Marshall.

I can’t wait to get again to that.