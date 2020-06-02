Composer for Clint Eastwood Films Was 90 – Variety

Lennie Niehaus, who went from Stan Kenton sideman to Clint Eastwood’s film composer throughout a virtually 60-year profession in music, died Thursday at his daughter’s residence in Redlands, Calif. He was 90.

Niehaus’s two dozen movies for Eastwood embrace authentic scores for the very best picture-winning Western “Unforgiven,” the Charlie Parker biopic “Chook” and the favored romantic drama “The Bridges of Madison County.”

The 2 met in 1953 at California’s Fort Ord, when the 2 had been within the Military through the Korean Battle. “I used to play jazz jobs at one of many beer golf equipment on the bottom, and Clint was tending bar,” Niehaus wrote in an essay concerning the actor-director for his 1996 American Movie Institute Life Achievement Award. “I used to go off publish and play in slightly jazz membership in close by Santa Cruz on Sunday afternoons, and he could be there.”

Niehaus’s Military service interrupted a protracted stint enjoying alto saxophone, and later arranging, for famend bandleader Stan Kenton. He joined the Kenton band in 1951 after which rejoined it in 1954. Starting in 1958, he wrote preparations for such Kenton LPs as “The Stage Door Swings,” “Refined Strategy” and “Adventures in Requirements.” He as soon as estimated that he wrote 100 preparations for Kenton’s dance band.

Associated Tales

He additionally recorded six albums along with his personal combo, showcasing a extra fashionable jazz fashion, for the Up to date and EmArcy labels within the 1950s. The New York Occasions as soon as referred to Niehaus’s personal music as “linear and at occasions fleetingly dissonant, literate and swinging.”

Within the late 1950s, he met composer and bandleader Jerry Fielding and commenced writing orchestrations for him — initially for singers in Las Vegas, the place Fielding had been exiled through the Hollywood blacklist interval, then later for TV sequence together with “Hogan’s Heroes” and “McMillan and Spouse.”

Lennie Niehaus, composer and sax participant with the Stan Kenton Band

ANL/Shutterstock

Niehaus orchestrated such 1970s Fielding scores as “Lawman,” “Straw Canine,” “The Mechanic” and “The Gambler,” together with 4 from the interval when Fielding was often composing for Eastwood: “The Outlaw Josey Wales,” “The Enforcer,” “The Gauntlet” and “Escape From Alcatraz.”

A number of years after Fielding’s 1980 loss of life, Niehaus started working for Eastwood as composer himself, first on 1984’s “Tightrope” with its New Orleans setting, then on the Western “Pale Rider” and the army drama “Heartbreak Ridge.”

For Eastwood’s 1988 movie about jazz large Charlie Parker, “Chook,” Niehaus took Parker’s authentic solos and constructed newly recorded backing tracks round them. He additionally taught star Forest Whitaker the fundamentals of saxophone efficiency.

He wrote an atonal rating for 1997’s “Absolute Energy” and Aaron Copland-style Americana for 2000’s “Area Cowboys.”

Because the piano-playing Eastwood’s confidence in his personal music grew, he started writing themes that Niehaus integrated into his movies — “Claudia’s Theme” within the 1992 “Unforgiven” and “Doe Eyes” for the 1995 “Bridges of Madison County” amongst them. By 2003, Eastwood was composing full scores (notably for “Mystic River” and “Million Greenback Child”) however having Niehaus orchestrate and conduct them. That follow continued by means of 2008’s “Gran Torino.”

Niehaus scored a number of tv tasks, together with Eastwood’s “Vanessa within the Backyard” for Steven Spielberg’s “Wonderful Tales”; six installments of Shelley Duvall’s “Faerie Story Theatre”; the two-part 1996 miniseries “Titanic”; and the “Lonesome Dove” prequel “Comanche Moon.” He received a 1994 Emmy for the Showtime jazz film “Lush Life” and earned a 2008 Emmy nomination for one in every of his final tasks, “Mitch Albom’s For One Extra Day.”

Niehaus was born in 1929 in St. Louis, Mo., the son of a Russian-born violinist who performed in silent-movie homes. He started writing big-band preparations in highschool. He attended Los Angeles Metropolis School and Los Angeles State School, majoring in composition (whereas enjoying jazz in an off-campus band).

Survivors embrace his spouse Patricia, daughter Susan, son-in-law Owen, and grandchildren Josh and Emily.