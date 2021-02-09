Composer Lisbeth Scott Breaks Down Her Song ‘Simply For You and I’

When composer and songwriter Lisbeth Scott was engaged on the top music for Marc Meyers’ romantic movie, “All My Life” (now streaming on Netflix), she discovered herself so immersed on this planet of the characters that she ended up writing an finish title track.

The movie is predicated on a real story and stars Jessica Rothe and Harry Shum Jr. on this story a few couple who go on a date, fall in love, however it’s not all enjoyable as video games and candy romance as Solomon (Chum) is recognized with a terminal sickness. With that in thoughts, Scott wrote the lyrics to “Simply You and I” with ease, touched by the poignancy of all of it.

She breaks down how the track got here collectively and seems to be at her favourite cue within the movie.

Because of Netflix, romances are having a revival. How did “Only for You and I” come about?

I used to be engaged on the top title, and I had spoken to the director Marc Meyers about creating one thing new reasonably than pasting cues from the rating.

I began writing it, and the phrases simply began popping out. I referred to as him and stated, ‘There’s an finish title track taking place.’

Every little thing about that movie was an exquisite natural stream, together with the top title track. It was a kind of issues that comes out of you shortly. I despatched it over and they beloved it.

We obtained to document it with an orchestra at Nathan Barr’s studio, and it was fairly an expertise.

How lengthy did that course of take by way of what you wished the sound to be for the track?

I wished the sound to match the textures and sonic world of the rating. I used quite a lot of layered vocals, muted strings, keyboard and guitars.

I began with the stacked vocals to construct that out. I used to be fortunate to work with Invoice Ross, the composer who was so beneficiant along with his time and expertise and it simply got here collectively. It took a day and a half.

Did the track undergo any modifications because it got here collectively when you had the music?

I want I might say ‘sure,’ however no. It doesn’t occur all the time, however this track got here out. I feel as a result of I used to be so immersed on this planet of the characters and feeling their story; the very fact it was a real story was much more poignant. I felt so fortunate. You get inspirations and concepts, and you create them, and you take a look at and come again, however this was straightforward and this lovely stream from starting to finish.

Let’s have you ever break down the cue for “Farmer’s Market Tango?”

I really like that track. I really like speaking about it as a result of it went via a number of iterations earlier than we discovered one thing all of us agreed on.

There’s no approach that the composer can all the time be on the director’s thoughts. The primary model of the cue, the start was working effectively, however because the characters get separated, I had gone to a darker place.