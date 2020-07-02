Composer on Origin of Iconic Hand Claps – Variety

“When it hasn’t been your day, your week, your month/ And even your 12 months, however/ I’ll be there for you.”

It’s protected to say that, for a lot of, these 25-year-old lyrics to the “Associates” theme tune have by no means rung extra true.

“Associates” composer Michael Skloff got here to the conclusion amid quarantine, because the coronavirus pandemic took its toll on the U.S., and created a brand new model of the traditional theme tune “I’ll Be There for You.” What began as a taped efficiency for NewGround — a community-building group selling dialogue between Jews and Muslims — throughout a public iftar on Fb Stay, was way more. He shared the video publicly on Fb and Instagram on Could 28, and following optimistic reception, plans on performing it dwell on a still-to-be-determined social media platform quickly. The thought is to carry 30-minute live shows with authentic materials and covers as a fundraising effort. He’ll match donations greenback for greenback, and distribute them to charities serving to these affected financially by the pandemic and causes that assist racial therapeutic.

“It was this time of social distancing and our orders to be safer at house,” Skloff mentioned. “That actually was taking such an emotional toll on myself, frankly, however primarily I began to bear in mind of how a lot it was affecting everybody. After which additionally as a musician, not with the ability to carry out dwell for folks. I felt I wished to achieve out. I wished to precise myself and supply one thing that would function some consolation, some solace of some type.”

Skloff mentioned he realized the lyrics to “I’ll Be There for You” had been fairly poignant when put in a special perspective musically.

“I got here up with this slower model, which is just a bit extra introspective, from the center musically, and loads of folks apparently who noticed it had been moved by it,” he added. “It was transferring me and that’s my first barometer: If I really feel touched by it, typically there’s a way that there may very well be a universality to that.”

Skloff, who was once married to “Associates” co-creator Marta Kauffman, developed the tune and wrote its demo variations in 1994. Songwriter Allee Willis then got here on board to pen the lyrics (together with Kauffman and present co-creator David Crane) and stored one of Skloff’s contributions: “I’ll be there for you.” As a result of “Associates” was a Warner Bros. present, they needed to discover a Warner Bros. artist to sing the tune. Once they found The Rembrandts — Danny Wilde and Phil Solem — after an extended search, they knew that they had discovered the appropriate match.

“They simply had such a superb sound,” Skloff recalled. “They’d like a Lennon and McCartney type of vocal sound and their method to taking part in the guitars as properly.”

One (or ought to we are saying 4) key distinction between The Rembrandts’ model and the ultimate model of the tune? The 4 now-iconic hand claps.

The producers minimize collectively the movie for the opening title to Skloff’s demo recording, which had a drum fill, as an alternative of the The Rembrandts’ model. After a panicked name from the producers asking the place the drum fill was, to permit for 4 quick cuts, Skloff and the recording engineer got here up with the out-of-the-box concept of the hand claps. So Skloff, a present producer and a pair of assistants stood round a microphone and … clapped.

Skloff says he had no concept how iconic the claps would turn out to be. It actually hit house one Friday night time throughout a dwell taping of the NBC sequence, which he attended weekly together with his kids, in 1994. When the packed 300-person crowd clapped alongside completely on cue 4 instances in the course of the opening tune, he was blown away.

“What looks as if one thing so insignificant grew to become a signature of the tune,” he mentioned. “As an artist, as a composer, performer, you don’t have any concept what type of connection you’re making to folks. All you are able to do is the most effective you are able to do and make the most effective artistic choices and hope that it’s good and that it holds up. After which when one thing like that occurs, it’s like magic. It’s like proof of a better energy or one thing.”

The present was a household affair for Skloff, Kauffman and their three kids, Hannah, Sam and Rose. Skloff would attend the Friday night time tapings with the children (the present ended when Rose was 5 so she wasn’t as concerned as her siblings). The youngsters would function background actors (together with Skolff — the go-to “Associates” piano man), hang around backstage and play with the actors throughout wrap events at their home.

“It was a means for us to type of have household time and admire what mother was doing,” he mentioned. “You already know, admire how laborious she was working in the course of the week and spend time collectively, though we actually couldn’t spend time together with her as a result of she was working very laborious within the second with the actors as they’re filming.”

That household dynamic is simply as robust at this time on Netflix’s “Grace & Frankie,” which Kauffman co-created and govt produces, and Skloff scores with their son Sam KS. They had been beginning work on the seventh season when COVID-19 struck. Though all the things is in flux, Skloff says they’re hoping to renew manufacturing in October.

The “Associates” reunion particular for HBO Max was additionally derailed when the pandemic introduced the leisure world to a standstill. It was not too long ago rescheduled for the top of the summer time, however it’s unclear if that time-frame will maintain. Skloff mentioned he’s in talks with manufacturing about his doable involvement, however he’s not scheduled to be a component of it at this level.