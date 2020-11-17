Computer Baba in trouble, black empire was destroyed again, Baba’s appearance in court today

Madhya Pradesh News: The controversial religious leader of Madhya Pradesh Namdev Das Tyagi alias Computer Baba was granted bail on Monday, but in another case, he was again arrested and sent behind bars. On the other hand, the black empire of Computer Baba has been demolished by the Municipal Corporation. Let me tell you that Baba was sent on a one-day police remand on Monday in the case of receiving arms from the ashram located in Indore. The district prosecution officer said that the court granted bail to Baba in another case for obstructing an official act. Now today he will be presented before the court. Also Read – MP’s Computer Baba Arrested Again, Learn Why Arrested Now

The black empire of computer Baba was destroyed

Computer Baba is getting bail in one case, arrest is being made in another. Indore Municipal Corporation has destroyed the black empire of Computer Baba. At the same time, action has also started on his close ones. The illegal possession and construction of Ramesh Tomar, who is close to Computer Baba, has been frozen by the Indore Municipal Corporation. Ramesh Tomar has illegally occupied several government lands and built houses.

According to the information, action has been taken today in Idrish Nagar of Azad Nagar police station area of ​​the city. There were also 3 mobile towers on it. Ramesh Tomar is very close to computer Baba. A vehicle was also found from Computer Baba’s ashram and many criminal cases have also been registered on Ramesh Tomar.

ADM Ajay Dev Sharma said that the Innova car found from Computer Baba’s ashram is registered in the name of Ramesh Tomar. Ramesh Tomar is absconding since getting the vehicle and 19 cases are registered against him in different police stations of Indore. The administration is looking for him and his supporters associated with the business of land.