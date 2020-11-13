Computer Baba’s problems increased, new case registered in bayonet sections, arrest made in jail

Indore: During the demolition of the illegally built ashram, Computer Baba, who was sent as a precautionary and sent to the Central Jail, was formally arrested on Thursday in this prison in the new case. Additional Superintendent of Police Prashant Choubey said that the matter was registered on Thursday only on the report of the secretary of a gram panchayat of Gandhi Nagar police station area. This secretary belongs to the scheduled caste category. Also Read – MP BY-Election Parinam: Despite the change, this supporter of Jyotiraditya Scindia wins the record in the by-elections, know the real reason

He said that there are allegations against Namdev Das Tyagi (54), known as "Computer Baba", and his associates for indecency, assault and abusing the people of the Gram Panchayat before reaching the spot on Sunday by the police and administration team. -Gauz's. These people had gone to remove encroachment on government land in the form of an ashram.

Choubey pointed out that against the computer baba and some of his associates, Section 186 of the Indian Penal Legislation (obstructing the public servant's discharge of public duties), 353 (intimidating public servants to attack them to prevent them from discharging their duties ), 323 (assault), 294 (abusive) and 506 (criminal intimidation) as well as FIRs have been registered under the relevant provisions of the Scheduled Caste-Tribe Atrocities Prevention Act.

He said that with the approval of a subdivisional magistrate of the administration, computer Baba’s formal arrest was made in the Central Jail, where he is in judicial custody for the last six days. Officials said that the SDM court has refused to grant bail to Computer Baba. After this the Additional Sessions Court has dismissed his revision petition.

Significantly, the police and the administration team had set the computer Baba’s illegal ashram built on government land in Jamburdi Hapsi village adjoining Indore city on Sunday. Along with this, Baba, who was awarded the status of Minister of State in previous governments of BJP and Congress, was arrested and sent to jail as a precautionary measure.