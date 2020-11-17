Computer Baba’s problems may increase, bail not received from court, will have to stay in jail

Bhopal: Namdev Das Tyagi aka Computer Baba, who is surrounded by controversies in Madhya Pradesh, does not seem to have any less trouble. He will have to remain in jail for now, as the court has not got bail. At the same time, the police are being tightened on their close ones. Also Read – Computer Baba in trouble, black empire was destroyed again, Baba’s appearance in court today

Computer babas who are trying to surround the BJP to gain the status of cabinet minister in Kamal Nath’s government in the state and to open an open front against the rebellious MLAs after the change of power, are getting surrounded by troubles. Computer Baba has a Gomat Giri Ashram in Jamburi Hapsi village. Raw and concrete construction was done in this ashram, this encroachment was demolished by the anti-encroachment squad. Also Read – MP’s Computer Baba Arrested Again, Learn Why Arrested Now

Due to obstruction in the process of removal of encroachment, under Preventive Detention, the process of sending computer Baba to police custody was taken. A total of seven persons, including Computer Baba, were sent to jail in the action taken by the administration. After that many more cases were registered against him and he has been in jail since last 10 days. Also Read – Computer Baba’s problems increased, new case registered in bayonet sections, arrested in jail

The municipal administration and police took action on Tuesday against Ramesh Tomar, a close friend of Computer Baba. The encroachment by him was demolished. A car was found in Computer Baba’s ashram, which was owned by Ramesh Tomar. It has been told that when the administration investigated it, it was found that many cases were registered against Ramesh Tomar and he encroached at various places and occupied and built the buildings. The action to demolish the buildings built by such encroachment started in Idris city of Musakhedi from Tuesday.

Computer Baba will still have to remain in jail in the coming days, because he has not got bail. A case was also heard on Tuesday. Rahul Sharma, in-charge of Aerodum police station, has told IANS that Computer Baba has been sent to jail for not getting bail. At the same time, the reporters wanted to talk to Baba, but he did not reply.

It is to be known that Computer Baba had taken a campaign to save democracy against the BJP including the erring MLAs and campaigned against the BJP candidates in the by-election. The Congress government is being accused of taking revenge action on the BJP government.

If sources are to be believed, in the coming days, the computer may screw up and tighten Baba. Along with this, large-scale transaction of money from bank accounts has also been detected. Action on their close is certain. After the arrest of Baba, the Congress must have sent the MLAs to jail to meet him, but since then the Congress has also left Baba on his side.

(Input-IANS)