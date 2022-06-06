“Computer Engineering for Babies”: This very dynamic book shows basic concepts of WIRE, OR, NOT, AND, XOR and LATCH

“When my son was one year old, he would ask me to hold him so he could flip the light switches. Every time he flipped the switch, he would move his head to check the room and confirm that the lights had been turned on correctly.





The boy could havedo this for hours, if only my arms had held up tooThis has been explained by Chase Roberts to tell how he has decided to launch a computer engineering book for babies.

In addition to this, when the baby became bored in typical adult encounters that give babies little opportunity to do baby things, Chase realized that I couldn’t find a way to keep him entertained. And she thought if she loved switches and seeing how touching one had the effect of her (like a light on), he could bring that dynamic out of the house.

Book with basic diagrams





The idea was to create a book with switching on and off schemes, designed for babies. A book with computer engineering concepts for little ones

He says he worked on this idea for five years (he has built at least eight prototypes and redesigned the circuit board half a dozen times) and now the result is available to buy online for $33, having been funded through Kickstarter. The publication consists of six cardboard pages, thick because each one contains a piece of engineering inside. And shows logics of basic computing, como AND, NOT, OR y XOR.

It is very important to Chase that these basic concepts are shown to us from a young age. “I studied computer engineering in school, but I wasn’t introduced to any of the basics of the logic behind it. until after high school“. Remember that computers are made up of on and off signals to do interesting things.

The book includes two switches, an LED light and six pages, each with a different function: WIRE, OR, NOT, AND, XOR y LATCH. There are some sensors that allow the central system of this book to know which page is open and, in this way, the button adopts one or another function. If the book is open in AND the bulb will only turn on when both switches are pressed at the same time.

In addition, to get more attention from the baby, each page illuminates the LED with a different color. The book incorporates a battery that, according to its creator, should last about a year, although it can be replaced.

Imágenes | Computer Engineering for babies y Kickstarter