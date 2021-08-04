Comscore Rating June 2021: Zee Virtual ranks 2d with 229 million distinctive guests

Zee Virtual, the rustic’s maximum numerous virtual publishing workforce, is continuously touching new achievements. In step with Comscore, it secured the second one place within the information and knowledge class on June 21. For the second one time after Would possibly 2021, it has proven its spectacular expansion on the planet of virtual content material. The corporate accomplished a expansion of one.4 occasions in June 2021 as in comparison to January 2021. It crossed the 229 million distinctive guests mark in June.Additionally Learn – ComScore Rating: Zee Virtual Crew Ranks second With 234 Million Customers

Zee Virtual ranks 6th some of the most sensible 20 web websites in India. It's counted in Google websites, Fb websites, Amazon websites, Flipkart websites and many others.

Zee Virtual has accomplished the quickest expansion some of the media publishers of the rustic by way of taking a large bounce. From January 2021 to June 2021, Zee Virtual has left its competitors a ways in the back of by way of reaching a expansion of one.4 occasions. Zee Virtual's internet sites carried out smartly and accomplished an incredible expansion in distinctive per 30 days guests. In June 2021, Zee Information Hindi crossed 66 million, Zee Information English 48 million, India.com 90 million, DNA 51 million, BGR.in 9 million and Bollywoodlife.com 20 million. On this method, it has received 1.2 occasions, 1.2 occasions, 1.6 occasions, 2.4 occasions, 1.7 occasions and 1.5 occasions respectively as in comparison to the similar length final 12 months.

Commenting in this stupendous success, Abhishek Nigam, COO, Zee Media Company (Virtual) mentioned, “Crew hardwork and innovation have made Zee Virtual one of the vital most popular content material intake vacation spot in India and the sector. With each and every new initiative, it’s our undertaking to carry a few trade that the customers need to be part of.”

Zee Virtual has 31 internet sites with 20 manufacturers in 12 languages. Those are the virtual codecs of Zee Media’s 14 linear information channels. Except this, India.com, BGR.in, BollywoodLife.com, TheHealthsite.com and CricketCountry.com internet sites also are integrated on this.