ComScore Rating: Zee Virtual Team ranks 2d with 234 million customers

Zee Virtual, the rustic's maximum assorted electronic publishing team, continues to care for its lead. It reached the second one place within the ComScore score in Might 2021. It's got this fulfillment within the information and knowledge class. The gang has accomplished a expansion of one.three times in its per 30 days distinctive guests as in comparison to Might 2020. The gang's per 30 days distinctive guests stood at 234 million in Might 2021.

Zee Media's all-digital emblem has accomplished nice expansion. In Might 2021, Zee Information Hindi had 68.9 million distinctive guests, whilst Zee Information English crossed the 49.6 million mark. With this, India.com had 93 million customers. Those 3 platforms have accomplished 1.6x, 1.6x and a couple of.6x expansion respectively in Comscore until this Might as in comparison to Might of closing yr. No longer most effective this, the yearly expansion of DNA India, BGR.in and BollywoodLife.com was once 4.6 instances, 2.three times and a couple of.2 instances respectively.

Commenting in this glorious adventure of Zee Virtual, Abhishek Nigam, COO, Zee Media Company Restricted (Virtual) stated, "Zee Media serves independent and verified content material to its readers around the globe. We create person centric content material, which is why we're some of the beloved media networks. Such achievements encourage us to do higher."

Zee Virtual has 31 web pages with 20 manufacturers in 12 languages. Those are the replicas of 14 information channels of Zee Media. In conjunction with this, the crowd additionally has web pages like India.com, BGR.in, BollywoodLife.com, TheHealthsite.com and CricketCountry.com.