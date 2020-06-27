Con Air Vs. Air Force One: Which 1997 Hijack Movie Is More Epic?

Air Force One’s Hero

From the very starting of Air Force One, United States President James Marshall is portrayed as take-no-nonsense and heroic world chief, particularly after the rousing speech within the movie’s opening minutes. And Marshall would not actually again down from there, even when he is positioned in an escape pod. The chunk of the film that follows includes Marshall sneaking across the airplane, taking down terrorists, making contact with Washington, and serving to the passengers escape to security. And after he takes out the final of the previous Soviets, Marshall flies the airplane till being compelled to make a crash touchdown. Even then, Marshall places his household first and practically loses his life within the course of.

As a lot as I really like Cameron Poe, this primary spherical goes to James Marshall.