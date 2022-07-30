Conade ‘washed his hands’ in the case of the American women’s soccer team that did not participate in the World Cup

Women’s American Football Team could not compete in the World Cup due to lack of flights (Photo: Facebook)

After being blinded by the opportunity of American women’s soccer team to travel to Finland held a protest from the afternoon and until the night of this Friday in the Internal Circuit of Mexico City, of which the National Commission of Physical Culture and Sports (conade) he absolved himself of any guilt.

Through a press release, the body led by Ana Gabriela Guevara Espinoza pointed out that there are extraneous circumstances to the federations that can affect the planning of sporting events, in addition to the federations are responsible for all logistics.

“That the Mexican Sports Federations, of conventional and adapted disciplines; They are responsible for all the management and logistics for a national representative to participate in some national or international competition,” the statement read.

He reiterated that it is the commitment and task of the federations to grant facilities to the athletes when they participate in a competition; such as: flights, records, uniforms, lodging, clothing; among other travel needs.

“Exist extraordinary circumstances outside the federationswhich can affect the planning and execution of a sporting event, so will carry out the necessary steps to provide a response and/or solutionas long as they are within their reach”, Conade pointed out.

Finally, after pointing out that it is not your business to plan flights, uniforms, among other things, reiterated their commitment to the federations and athletes, “by providing them with everything necessary to perform and meet sporting objectives”.

It should be remembered that the demonstration of the athletes was due to the fact that They reported in advance that the date of the game in Finland was approaching and they were having complications because the Lufthansa airline that would take them there was on strike.

“A few days ago, the Lufthansa airline went on strike, which has affected more than 135,000 passengers with the cancellation of more than 678 flights. The strike is supported by the Green Union, mainly affecting internal flights, which has caused a collapse in air and land transportation in said continent”, he pointed out. Cesar Barrerapresident of the Mexican Federation of American Soccer.

He pointed out through a video, which until the publication of this note is still available on YouTube, that the plan was for the women’s football team to travel from Tuesday, but the tickets were canceled, since they had not been paid either.

“Derived from the above, it is that our women’s team has not undertaken the trip to Finland, as planned yesterday. I want to tell you that since Tuesday that we learned of all this, the staff of the Mexican Federation of American Football has got to work.”

To achieve their dream of competing in the world league, the athletes even proposed to take several connecting flights and even travel by train in Europe to arrive on time, but they were not listened to.

Since Tuesday they have remained at the National Center for the Development of Sports Talents and High Performance (CNAR) so as not to lose concentration and continue preparing for the competition in the hope that the problem would be resolved in time.

However, in the afternoon the young women and some people who supported them demonstrated in the Circuito Interior to draw the attention of the authorities. In the evening they did not receive answers, the Conade pointed out that it gives them its support although it is the responsibility of the federations to coordinate the trips of the athletes and They were dispersed by a group of anti-riot police They wore shields and protective helmets.

