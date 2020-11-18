Conan O’Brien Ends TBS Late-Night Show in 2021

Conan O’Brien will finish his self-titled TBS late-night present “Conan” in June 2021, WarnerMedia introduced Tuesday.

The announcement marks an finish to an eleven-year run for O’Brien on the cable community. His journey specials, “Conan With out Borders,” will proceed to air on TBS going ahead. As well as, O’Brien has signed a take care of HBO Max for a brand new weekly 123 collection, although no premiere date has been set for that collection.

With the announcement, “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” would be the sole late-night present on TBS. That collection was renewed for a fifth season final 12 months.

“In 1993 Johnny Carson gave me the perfect recommendation of my profession: ‘As quickly as doable, get to a streaming platform,’” O’Brien stated. “I’m thrilled that I get to proceed doing regardless of the hell it’s I do on HBO Max, and I sit up for a free subscription.”

O’Brien famously got here to TBS in 2010 from NBC. There he had hosted “Late Night time with Conan O’Brien” for over 15 years earlier than he was tapped to take over “The Tonight Show” from Jay Leno. Nonetheless, after NBC tried to maneuver the primetime collection “The Jay Leno Show” to late-night and push again “The Tonight Show” to the 12:05 a.m. timeslot, O’Brien stop the present fairly than “take part in what I actually consider is its destruction,” he stated on the time.

“28 years is a monumental achievement in late-night tv,” stated Brett Weitz, common supervisor for TNT, TBS and truTV. “We’re extremely pleased with the groundbreaking work that Conan and his crew have achieved throughout the 10 years at TBS and are so glad that we are going to proceed to have his presence on our air with the ‘Conan With out Borders’ specials. We have a good time his success and are glad to see it develop throughout our WarnerMedia household.”

O’Brien has filmed a number of journey specials since 2015, although the primary to be branded below the “Conan With out Borders” banner got here in 2017. To this point, he has filmed specials in nations akin to Mexico, Israel, Haiti, Greenland, and Cuba.

“Conan’s distinctive model of energetic, relatable, and at occasions, absurdist, comedy has charmed late-night audiences for practically three many years. We will’t wait to see what he and the remainder of Group Coco will dream up for this model new, 123 format every week,” stated Casey Bloys, chief content material officer of HBO and HBO Max.

Information of the top of “Conan” on TBS comes because the cable business faces more and more stiff competitors from streaming providers. A number of media giants, akin to NBCUniversal and Disney, have undergone restructuring in the previous 12 months to emphasise their streaming product over linear channels.