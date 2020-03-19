Conan O’Brien Will Return to Doing Full Shows (EXCLUSIVE)

Conan O’Brien isn’t going to let the unfold of coronavirus hold late-night TV off the air.

Each main late-night program has ceased manufacturing, irrespective of whether or not it’s Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon in New York or Jimmy Kimmel and James Corden round Los Angeles, all due to considerations about bringing stay audiences and manufacturing crews collectively at a single time. However O’Brien, the longest-tenured late-night host among the many present crop, intends to resume his TBS program, with writers and producers working remotely.

O’Brien “likes to work. He likes to make stuff – as all of us do. We’re within the enterprise of constructing content material and this what we do. The concept we will’t do it’s a little irritating,” says Jeff Ross, the late-night host’s longtime govt producer, in an interview. “Now we have a employees that desires to work, that doesn’t need to not receives a commission, and also you simply need to hold the enterprise going.”

Beginning on Monday, March 30, new episodes of O’Brien’s “Conan” will begin to air on TBS. The exhibits will probably be shot remotely on an iPhone, with out an viewers and with visitor interviews being filmed by way of video chat. Roughly 75 folks assist put the TV present collectively, says Ross, and the employees’s security stays a paramount concern.

“The standard of my work is not going to go down as a result of technically that’s not attainable,” says O’Brien in an announcement.

The information will possible be welcomed by WarnerMedia, which, like different media firms grappling with the coronavirus disaster, finds itself instantly unable to present stay sports activities matches and lots of applications which are produced stay to tape. Late-night exhibits have a tendency to appeal to the youthful audiences that advertisers covet. TBS’ “Full Frontal,” led by Samantha Bee, has additionally gone on hiatus.

“Conan” was supposed to be on hiatus this week, however O’Brien has been filming brief movies in hopes of bringing some laughs to a populace that has been pressured to sequester itself in properties and residences.

“We have been making stuff and placing it out and attempting to be a distraction, however we simply realized – why not simply do the present?” requested Ross. “Will probably be totally different ,and it is probably not fairly, however we’re going to do it.”

O’Brien has lately confirmed keen to experiment with the format, producing a number of humor-filled “Conan With out Borders” excursions to locations like Cuba, Haiti and Israel. In latest months, he has labored to push the envelope within the time slot, vowing to discover a means to make late-night programming related to youthful viewers who have a tendency to watch segments of the applications which are handed round by way of social media the day after a present runs. His “Conan” went from being an hour lengthy to a half-hour format in 2019 in a nod to a brand new technology’s viewing habits.

Different late-night hosts this week have begun providing unique monologues and segments on-line, with Stephen Colbert mixing within the new materials with repeats already scheduled to run on CBS. NBC mentioned Wednesday that its “Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon” would additionally start to add unique segments produced by Fallon to beforehand broadcast materials.