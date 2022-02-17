Concacaf Champions League: Pumas and Saprissa repeat 2005 final

Pumas lost 3-2 on aggregate to Saprissa in the final. (Photo: Twitter/@eldesconocido)

The first leg of the round of 16 CONCACAF Champions League continues its course with the second day of activities. What stands out is the participation of three of the four Mexican teams in the tournament: Lion, Cruz Azul and Pumas. And it is precisely the latter who will star in one of the most attractive keys of the phase.

The group that directs Andrés Lillini visits the capital of Costa Rica to face the Saprissa in what will be a reissue of the final that they played in 2005 and that had as champions the ticos. That year was the last time that a non-Mexican team won the international title (since then there have been 16 tournaments with Liga MX representatives as winners).

The Monster of CU

17 years ago, Central American football experienced its last great feat at the club level. The Monster got his third trophy of the region by beating the UNAM Pumas with a global score of three goals to two and with the coronation on the lawn of the Estadio Olímpico Universitario in Mexico City.

Even with the name of the Champions Cup and with a short format in which only eight clubs participated, the Auriazules together with the Rayados de Monterrey were the Mexican representatives. The royals stayed in the semifinals after losing on penalties to Saprissa. Pumas did it after leaving Olimpia from Honduras and DC United from the United States on the road.

2005 Concacaf Champions Cup Final. Photo: Jorge Castillo

The finals were dated May 4 and 11, respectively. In the eastthe purples managed to impose themselves on their audience for two clean sheets. The scorers with whom they took the advantage that night were Christian Bolaños and Gabriel Badilla.

for the meeting of return, the university students had the slogan of winning by a difference of two goals to force at least the extra time. However, the task was not accomplished because, despite win two to one, Saprissa got the title. The game began with a visiting goal at the feet of Rónald Gómez. Joaquín del Olmo and Leandro Augusto scored for the locals.

In this way, Pumas lost the opportunity to attend the 2005 Club World Cup held in Japan, while the Ticos won the Concacaf trophy for the third time. The lineup of the Mexican team at that time was made up of Serge BernalFernando Espinosa Dario VeronIsrael Castro, Gonzalo Pineda, Jaime LozanoAilton Da Silva, Leander Augustus, David Toledo, Joaquin Botero and Diego Alonso.

2005 Concacaf Champions Cup Final. Photo: Jorge Castillo

Now, prior to reliving that duel, the Mexicans appear in the championship after five years of not doing so. They achieved their classification by participating in the final of the Guardianes Apertura 2020. Regarding the tournament and local reality, the auriazules remain sixth in the general table with an irregular pace of three wins and two losses.

“We do not change local or visitor. It will be the same, if we pull back we are going to suffer, we know it. We are going to stand up to win the match, we will respect the rival’s conditions and seek to counteract the virtues they have, with the mentality of winning and taking advantage of CU”, Andrés Lillini said about the game.

The first meeting is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, February 16 at 9:00 p.m., central Mexico time, on the Ricardo Saprissa Aymá stadium field in the city of San José, Costa Rica. The return will be exactly one week later at 9:30 p.m. in Ciudad Universitaria, home of the Pumas.

