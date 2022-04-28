Concacaf Champions League: Pumas maintains a positive balance against MLS teams

Mar 9, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Pumas UNAM forward Juan Ignacio Dinenno (9) shoots the ball defended by New England Revolution defender Omar Gonzalez (3) during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Los Pumas from UNAM face the final of the CONCACAF Champions League against the Seattle Sounders in search of his fourth international title in the region. Until now, the Mexicans maintain a positive balance in the history of matches against Major League Soccer teams from the United States, with seven wins, four draws and only two losses.

Throughout history, college students have clashed in thirteen occasions against American clubsthree of them were against teams that no longer exist today and with a date prior to the formation of the MLS as it is currently known: Sacramento Gold in 1980 and San Francisco Greek-American in 1989 (two games).

Under the title of Copa de Campeones, Pumas, in addition to those mentioned above, faced DC United in the 2005 edition during the semifinals of the tournament. The auriazules advanced in the series by drawing one goal in the first game and winning the second match five to one. Already as Champions League, they have held duels against Houston Dynamo, Toronto, Dallas and New England. Against the Seattle Sounders it will be the first time they meet.

Mar 9, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Pumas UNAM goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera (1) catches the ball as New England Revolution forward Adam Buksa (9) attempts a header during the second half at Gillette Stadium during the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Quarterfinals. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

“The Sounders is a leading team in the MLS. He has good players, a system that has been working for years and has been the protagonist in the last six seasons in his league. It is not easy to maintain a hegemony for so long and something solid like Seattle has. It is not a team that gets behind, in addition to knowing how to make good counterattacks because they have fast and talented players. They they are going to come to win, I do not see that it is a game in which they go behind”, said Andrés Lillini, university coach at a press conference prior to the first leg final.

The first of the two games is scheduled to take place this Wednesday, April 27 at 9:30 p.m. on the field of the University Olympic Stadium. The return, and definitive, date is Wednesday, May 4 at 9:00 p.m. and will take place at Lumen Field, home of the Sounders.

“It’s going to be a complex series for us. Statistics support Seattle as a strong team. We must situate ourselves in what we have been doing, beyond the rival, do our thing, try to bend with the situations we have, “added the Pumas coach. The American squad enters the match with two consecutive losses in their local tournament, while those from Pedregal arrive with exactly the same statistics.

One day before Club Universidad Nacional plays the first leg of the Concachampions against the Seattle Sounders, fans cheered for the players to face their first international title match in 17 years.

Concacaf 1980: Pumas vs Sacramento Gold 3-0.

Concacaf 1989: Pumas vs San Francisco Greek-American 2-2 and 5-1.

Concacaf 2005, semifinals: DC United 1-1 Pumas and Pumas 5-0 DC United.

Concacaf 2008-09, group stage: Pumas 4-4 Houston, and Houston 1-3 Pumas.

Concacaf 2011-12, group stage: Pumas 4-0 Toronto, Toronto 1-1 Pumas, Pumas 0-1 Dallas and Dallas 0-2 Pumas.

Concacaf 2022, quarterfinals: New England 3-0 Pumas and Pumas 3-0 New England (the series was decided on penalties in favor of the Mexicans 4-2).

As representatives of Liga MX, university students bear the responsibility of maintaining Mexico’s historical hegemony in the area and that is, out of 57 times that the tournament has been played, a total of 37 have ended up in the Aztec showcasesnamely, 64.9%. In fact, there is a current streak of Mexican champions consecutively.

During the last 17 years there has been no champion outside of the tricolor nationality. In 2005 it is the last precedent of a foreign team raising the title of champions.It was the Saprissa of Costa Rica and they just won it over the UNAM Pumas.

