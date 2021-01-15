Concacaf confirmed that Guadalajara will host the men’s soccer pre-Olympic course to Tokyo 2020

Concacaf confirmed that Guadalajara will host the men’s soccer pre-Olympic tournament heading to Tokyo 2020 (Photo: Kim Kyung-Hoon / Reuters)

After several weeks of uncertainty, the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) and Concacaf they confirmed that The men’s pre-Olympic tournament will be played in Guadalajara, Jalisco. The contest, where tickets to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will be held, will be held from March 18-30, 2021.

Through a press release, the Federation recalled that the 15th edition of this competition was initially scheduled for March of last year. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the postponement of the Olympic tournament, the tournament has been rescheduled for 2021.

“Concacaf worked with FIFA, FMF and local authorities on health protocols to be implemented to ensure this competition takes place in a safe environment for all participants”, Reads the document published on social networks.

Philippe Moggio, Secretary General of the Concacaf, thanked the FMF and Enrique Alfaro, Governor of the Mexican state of Jalisco, for “his continued commitment to this Men’s Olympic Qualifier.” He indicated that the contest will serve for footballers to look for a place in the summer fair.

Yon de Luisa, President of the Mexican Federation, applauded the rectification of the pre-Olympic venue (Photo: Steve Allen / Infobae México)

“This competition is an important part of the development of elite players for our Member Associations and gives fans the opportunity to see the best young players from across the region compete for the honor of representing his country in the Summer Olympics ”, he added.

At the same time, Yon de Luisa, President of the Mexican Federation, applauded the rectification of the pre-Olympic venue. He noted that it was a great effort to coordinate with the various authorities, as well as the most important teams in the region.

“The Mexican Soccer Federation welcomes the decision made by Concacaf to carry out the Pre-Olympic in Guadalajara and to be able to capitalize on the efforts made previously by the parties involved. We appreciate the work done and the enthusiastic participation of the Government of Jalisco, Atlas and Guadalajara clubs ”, he commented.

How the pre-Olympic will be played and where to watch it

Throughout the competition, the Akron Stadium, home of the Chivas de Guadalajara, and the Jalisco, the Atlas venue will be used (Photo: Club Guadalajara)

In the tournament they will participate eight U23 men’s national teams. These groups were separated into two groups of four members each, in a draw held in Guadalajara in January 2020.

Mexico, current champion and host of the tournament, is one of the seeds. The other is Honduras, which was the nation that beat the other six participating teams in the two previous editions.

At Group A Mexico (A1), the United States (A2), Costa Rica (A3) and the Dominican Republic (A4) are found. Also, in the B Group there is Honduras (B1), Canada (B2), El Salvador (B3) and Haiti (B4).

In Group A is Mexico, the United States, Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic (Photo: Francisco Guasco / EFE)



After the group stage, the countries that finish first and second in each group will qualify for the semi-finals. The two winners of this round they will go to the final of this competition and each one will win a place to represent their country in the Men’s Olympic Soccer Tournament at the Tokyo Olympics.

Throughout the competition the Akron Stadium, house of the Chivas de Guadalajara, and the Jalisco, enclosure of the Atlas. In addition, Concacaf informed that the match schedule “will be communicated in due time.”

To follow the matches, in Mexico and the United States they will be able to be seen by the chain TUDN. Likewise, the matches will also be available on the official and free Concacaf application (subject to territory restrictions).

MORE ON THIS TOPIC

Raúl Gudiño does not lose his head due to a call to the Mexican team; is focused on Chivas

Raúl Gudiño does not lose his head due to a call to the Mexican team; is focused on Chivas

The Mexican team will play World Cup qualifiers at the Azteca Stadium and will have a European tour heading to Qatar 2022

The Mexican team already has its first rival in 2021: it will be measured against Wales by Gareth Bale