Concacaf Pre-Olympic: dates, times and channels to see the Mexican National Team heading to Tokyo

The week has arrived in which the two teams that represent Concacaf in the Tokyo Olympics. Guadalajara was the city chosen to host the qualifying tournament matches and after a year of waiting due to the pandemic, eight teams will seek to reach the final of the tournament and get one of the two tickets granted by the region.
At Jalisco Stadium eight of the 12 games will be played from the group stage, in addition to hosting the semifinals; While in the Akron Stadium There will be four games of the group stage and the grand final of the tournament.
The matches start this Wednesday March 17 and they will end until Tuesday 30, so the finalists will be concentrated for 13 consecutive days, while the calendar of leagues around the world keep going.
For this tournament only footballers under 23 are allowed, however, due to the postponement of the tournament, For the only occasion, those players who turn 24 during 2021 will also be allowed.
The eight qualifiers were divided into two groups by means of a lottery held at the beginning of 2020, also in the city of Guadalajara. The two best teams will qualify directly to the semifinals.
Group A: Mexico, the United States, Costa Rica and Trinidad and Tobago.
B Group: Canada, El Salvador, Haiti and Honduras.
There will be two games per day and will be played on the following dates and times, all with Guadalajara, Mexico time.
GROUP STAGE
Thursday March 18:
United States vs Costa Rica, 3:30 p.m., Jalisco Stadium
Mexico vs Dominican Republic, 6:00 p.m., Jalisco Stadium
Friday March 19:
Honduras vs Haiti, 1:30 p.m., Jalisco Stadium
Canada vs El Salvador, 4:00 p.m., Jalisco Stadium
Sunday March 21:
Dominican Republic vs United States, 5:00 p.m., Akron Stadium
Costa Rica vs Mexico, 7:30 p.m., Akron Stadium
Monday March 22:
Haiti vs Canada, 4:00 p.m., Akron Stadium
El Salvador vs Honduras, 6:30 p.m., Akron Stadium
Wednesday March 24:
Costa Rica vs Dominican Republic, 5:00 p.m., Jalisco Stadium
Mexico vs United States, 7:30 p.m., Jalisco Stadium
Thursday, March 25:
El Salvador vs Haiti, 5:30 p.m., Jalisco Stadium
Honduras vs Canada, 8:00 p.m., Jalisco Stadium
SEMIFINALS
Sunday, March 28: 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., Jalisco Stadium
FINAL
Tuesday, March 30: 7:00 p.m., Akron Stadium
The matches will be behind closed doors except in the duel United States vs Mexico, semifinals Y final. For these parties, the government of the State of Jalisco and the Concacaf announced that there will be ticket sales only online with the platform of Ticketmaster.
The capacity of the properties will be limited to 25% and prices range from two hundred pounds, in the group stage match between Mexico and the United States, until the 1,100 pesos in the final of the tournament.
The broadcast of the games can be tuned as follows for North America, Central America and the Caribbean:
Fox Sports (U.S), TUDN (Mexico and the United States), One Soccer (Canada), Flow Sports (Caribe), Teletica and Repretel (Costa Rica), TCS (The Savior), Televicentro (Honduras).
The last edition was held in 2015 in three cities in the United States. The finalists were Mexico and Canada, who got their pass for the Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games and that, for the same reason, they were seeded this year.
The tournament has been held since 1964 and Mexico is the top winner with 7 titles. Costa Rica and Honduras follow with two victories, while the United States has only been champion once.
The women’s pre-Olympic tournament was played between January and February 2020. The United States team was champion after defeating Canada in the final and leave Mexico out in the semifinals, so in the women’s branch, the two national teams Concacaf classified to Tokyo Olympics They are Canada and the United States.
