Concacaf Pre-Olympic: dates, times and channels to see the Mexican National Team heading to Tokyo

The Akron Stadium, in Guadalajara, Jalisco, will be the venue for the 2021 Concacaf Pre-Olympic (Photo: EFE / Francisco Guasco)



The week has arrived in which the two teams that represent Concacaf in the Tokyo Olympics. Guadalajara was the city chosen to host the qualifying tournament matches and after a year of waiting due to the pandemic, eight teams will seek to reach the final of the tournament and get one of the two tickets granted by the region.

At Jalisco Stadium eight of the 12 games will be played from the group stage, in addition to hosting the semifinals; While in the Akron Stadium There will be four games of the group stage and the grand final of the tournament.

The matches start this Wednesday March 17 and they will end until Tuesday 30, so the finalists will be concentrated for 13 consecutive days, while the calendar of leagues around the world keep going.

Jaime Lozano, coach of the under-23 team, is focused on qualifying for Tokyo 2020 (Photo: Twitter @ FiebreDep)

For this tournament only footballers under 23 are allowed, however, due to the postponement of the tournament, For the only occasion, those players who turn 24 during 2021 will also be allowed.

The eight qualifiers were divided into two groups by means of a lottery held at the beginning of 2020, also in the city of Guadalajara. The two best teams will qualify directly to the semifinals.

Group A: Mexico, the United States, Costa Rica and Trinidad and Tobago.

B Group: Canada, El Salvador, Haiti and Honduras.

The Concacaf Pre-Olympic will begin on Wednesday, March 17 in Guadalajara (Photo: EFE / Jeffrey Arguedas)



There will be two games per day and will be played on the following dates and times, all with Guadalajara, Mexico time.

GROUP STAGE

Thursday March 18:

United States vs Costa Rica, 3:30 p.m., Jalisco Stadium

Mexico vs Dominican Republic, 6:00 p.m., Jalisco Stadium

Friday March 19:

Honduras vs Haiti, 1:30 p.m., Jalisco Stadium

Canada vs El Salvador, 4:00 p.m., Jalisco Stadium

Sunday March 21:

Dominican Republic vs United States, 5:00 p.m., Akron Stadium

Costa Rica vs Mexico, 7:30 p.m., Akron Stadium

Monday March 22:

Haiti vs Canada, 4:00 p.m., Akron Stadium

El Salvador vs Honduras, 6:30 p.m., Akron Stadium

Wednesday March 24:

Costa Rica vs Dominican Republic, 5:00 p.m., Jalisco Stadium

Mexico vs United States, 7:30 p.m., Jalisco Stadium

Thursday, March 25:

El Salvador vs Haiti, 5:30 p.m., Jalisco Stadium

Honduras vs Canada, 8:00 p.m., Jalisco Stadium

SEMIFINALS

Sunday, March 28: 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., Jalisco Stadium

FINAL

Tuesday, March 30: 7:00 p.m., Akron Stadium

The Akron Stadium and the Jalisco Stadium may have a capacity of up to 25% for the Pre-Olympic Tournament (Photo by Ulises Ruiz / AFP)

The matches will be behind closed doors except in the duel United States vs Mexico, semifinals Y final. For these parties, the government of the State of Jalisco and the Concacaf announced that there will be ticket sales only online with the platform of Ticketmaster.

The capacity of the properties will be limited to 25% and prices range from two hundred pounds, in the group stage match between Mexico and the United States, until the 1,100 pesos in the final of the tournament.

The broadcast of the games can be tuned as follows for North America, Central America and the Caribbean:

Fox Sports (U.S), TUDN (Mexico and the United States), One Soccer (Canada), Flow Sports (Caribe), Teletica and Repretel (Costa Rica), TCS (The Savior), Televicentro (Honduras).

List of summoned for the Pre-Olympic (Photo: Twitter @ miseleccionmx)

The last edition was held in 2015 in three cities in the United States. The finalists were Mexico and Canada, who got their pass for the Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games and that, for the same reason, they were seeded this year.

The tournament has been held since 1964 and Mexico is the top winner with 7 titles. Costa Rica and Honduras follow with two victories, while the United States has only been champion once.

The women’s pre-Olympic tournament was played between January and February 2020. The United States team was champion after defeating Canada in the final and leave Mexico out in the semifinals, so in the women’s branch, the two national teams Concacaf classified to Tokyo Olympics They are Canada and the United States.

KEEP READING:

“The best will go to the field”: how Jaime Lozano’s team arrives at the pre-Olympic tournament

From top scorer of the Mexican National Team to oblivion: the harsh reality of “Chicharito” Hernández

They suspended the entire tournament to the youth of Pumas who fractured his rival with a criminal sweep from behind