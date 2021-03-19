Concacaf pre-Olympic: Mexico swept the Dominican Republic with a score of 4-1

Carlos Rodriguez celebrated his first goal in the competition with his teammates (Photo: Henry Romero / REUTERS)

The Mexican U23 National Team, led by technical director Jaime Lozano, won its first group stage match against the Dominican Republic team. With a team full of youth from the Liga Mx, the tri swept his presentation and raised his hand as one of the candidates, along with Costa Rica and the United States, to win one of the two Concacaf tickets for the Tokyo Olympics.

Game over.

Minute 90 + 2: Gooooooooooooool from Sebastián Córdova. Americanist hat trick. From the eleven steps he was in charge of scoring the fourth and final goal for the National Team.

Minute 90 +1: Penalty for Mexico after a brutal entry by the goalkeeper on the newly admitted Santiago Muñoz.

Two minutes were added to the regulatory 90

Minute 89: Last attempts by the Dominican Republic to get closer to the Mexican goal.

Minute 88: Two modifications of Mexico. Carlos Rodríguez and Alexis Vega leave the field of play, Alejandro Mayorga and Santiago Muñoz enter their place.

Minute 86: Uriel Antuna’s attempt, who, after a sweep by the defender Reyes, goes to the end line. Corner kick for Mexico.

Third goal in the Americanista’s account and the final fourth in the match (Video: Twitter @ TUDNMEX)

Minute 84: Change of Dominican Republic. José Luis de la Cruz leaves and Josué Báez enters

Minute 81: With a two-goal lead, Mexico built a play that ended after Sebastián Córdova tried to finish it off in the rival area.

Minute 80: Uriel Antuna got up from the grass after lying down for a few minutes.

Minute 76 Change of Mexico. José Esquivel (16) leaves the field of play, enters with number 6 Alan Cervantes.

Minute 72: Gooooal of the Dominicans. After scoring a controversial penalty for a lack of the Mexican defense, the team’s 10 was in charge of putting the 3-1

Minute 71: Penalty for the Dominican Republic.

Minute 69: Change of visitors. Dorny Romero leaves and Nowend Lorenzo enters

Video: Twitter @TUDNMEX Doublete by Sebastián Ccórdova (Video: Twitter @ TUDNMEX)

69th minute: Gooooooooooooooooal from Mexico. 3-0 and double by Sebastián Córdova. Outstanding performance by the Club América midfielder, who rose to finish off a cross by Alexis Vega with his head.

Minute 67: Dominican Republic counterattack frustrated by the Mexican rear.

Minute 67: Corner shot for the Mexican team.

Minute 62: Free kick of the Dominicans that ends up in the hands of the goalkeeper.

Minute 61: Change of Mexico, Roberto Alvarado left the field of play, his place was taken by Jesús Ricardo Angulo

Minute 61: The rival goalkeeper crashed with the crossbar and was lying on the grass for a few seconds.

Minute 60: The third goal of the national team almost entered! Once again, Uriel Antuna sent a cross into the area that was finished off by Córdova. Although the ball was heading in the right direction, it crashed off the crossbar.

Minute 57: Dangerous tackle by Alexis Vega who is stopped by a defender. The Mexican claimed a penalty, although the entry was clean and the ball remained in play.

Minute 54: The intensity does not stop. After a slap on the face of Roberto Alvarado, Kelvin Martínez won the yellow card and benefited the locals with a free kick.

Mexico’s second goal by Sebastián Córdova (Video: Twitter @ TUDNMEX)

Minute 53: Sebastián Córdova is one of the nine starting players who have already made appearances with the senior team, led by “Tata” Martino.

Minute 52: Mexico’s bench is already heating up with the exception of José Juan Macías and the substitute goalkeepers.

50th minute: Gooooooooooooool from Mexico. The score is now 2-0 after Sebastián Córdova took advantage of a free kick service collected by Alexis Vega. The American player defined with the inside part and slipped the ball between the goalkeeper’s legs.

Minute 49: Yellow card for Dominican midfielder José Omar de la Cruz, after knocking down Sebastián Córdova during a counterattack.

Minute 48: The Dominicans started the complementary part with greater intensity. Mexico, for its part, relegated itself more to its area, although on some occasions they seek to build new plays.

Minute 46: Yellow card for Dominican Republic number 10, Edison Azcona.

The second half started

First time: From the beginning of the match, the tri sought to open the scoring. However, the defensive approach of the visiting coach, Jacques Passy, ​​has paid off, as he managed to thwart goal attempts. However, after a great overflow from Roberto Alvarado, the ball reached the feet of Carlos Rodríguez in the small area, who was in charge of opening the scoring. The trend of the match has caused Luis Malagón, national goalkeeper, to have an afternoon without much activity.

Minute 45 + 1: The referee declared the end of the first 45 minutes. Jaime Lozano’s players go into halftime with a minimal advantage.

Added one minute to regular time

Minute 43: In the final stretch of the game, the touch of the ball predominates at the feet of the Mexicans. In the face of attacks, visiting defenders simply repel attacks.

Minute 40: First change of the Dominican Republic. Fabian Messina (6) leaves and the midfielder Kelvin Martínez (13) enters, who has a more offensive game.

Minute 39: Alvarado’s center towards the head of Alexis Vega who remains in the hands of the goalkeeper, who is captain of Real Ávila, of the third division of Spain.

Minute 37: Warning for Jesús Angulo from Mexico

Minute 36: Alexis Vega’s shot that is thwarted by the rival defender. The ball is played in the area defended by the Dominicans.

Minute 33: Opportunity for Mexico that Sebastián Córdova misses. After receiving the ball after a counterattack orchestrated by Uriel Antuna, the American player met the rival defender.

Minute 32: Dominican Republic attempt that ends with a throw-in in their favor in the Mexican area

Minute 31: The Mexican team dominates the match. With a series of touches they seek to build an offensive play on the rival goal

Minute 26: Foul on Uriel Antuna and yellow card for Dominican defender Edarlyn Reyes

Minute 23: Dangerous arrival of Mexico that deflects goalkeeper Johan Guzman

Carlos Rodríguez was in charge of opening the scoreboard (Video: Twitter @TUDNMEX)

Minute 21: Gooooooooool from Carlos Rodríguez. The midfielder entered the goal in front of the goal and received first intention after receiving a cross from Roberto Alvarado

Minute 18: Sebastián Córdova smashed a ball into the base of the post after finishing off with his head.

Minute 13: Jesús Angulo’s header that deflects the rival goalkeeper.

Minute 12: Carlos Rodríguez served for Alexis Vega, who fired a shot that deflected the goalkeeper towards a corner kick.

Minute 10: Sebastián Córdova wasted a service from Uriel Antuna on the wing. It is the first clear play of the game.

Minute 9: Foul by Alan Mozo on Edison Azcona

Dominican Republic team lineup (Photo: Twitter @ sedofutbol)