Concacaf pre-Olympic: the “forbidden cry” sounded despite the Federation’s warning

This is how the homophobic cry sounded in the stadium tribune (Video: Twitter)

This afternoon at the Jalisco Stadium, the participation of the Mexican National Team started towards the Tokyo Olympics and with a score of 4 – 1, The youngsters led by Javier Lozano started the Concacaf contest with the right foot by defeating the Dominican Republic team.

In this match, the fans were able to return to the stands of the grandstand to chant each of the plays and scores of the Mexicans; Under rigorous health protocols, the public was able to witness the start of the pre-Olympic.

The cheers and the euphoric goal celebrations were heard again; despite the request of the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) so that the assistants did not chant a popular cry in Mexican soccer, sounded the shout “! eeeeh put ****!”

When the clock struck minute 20, the archer Johan Guzman was preparing for a goal kick, then the Aztec fans began by singing the forbidden cry that could leave the National Team without a World Cup.

With the capacity of 25% of the capacity of the venue and the echo effect of the tribune, the word “fucking” was clearly heard (Photo: screenshot Twitter @heliodoroh)

When Guzman kicked the ball, the word that the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) canceled in the matches was heard because it was a discriminatory and homophobic concept against sexual diversity.

With the 25% capacity of the capacity of the enclosure and the echo effect of the tribune made it heard clearly the word “fucking” as part of the boos to the opposing team. This action was repeated at minute 60 with a serve from the Dominican team.

Through social networks they reported the moment in which the homophobic cry was intoned and how the same fans supported its continuity; some started whistling while the stadium technicians they used the sound from the speakers to hide the phrase that could penalize the participation of the Aztecs in competitions of this type.

Despite the warnings, the fans used the forbidden cry (Photo: REUTERS / Henry Romero)

The managers of the Atlas stadium sounded the message “No to discrimination” every time the Mexican fans prepared to sing the forbidden cry. During halftime they broadcast the message prepared by the FMF with the support of sports commentators and selected players.

Already in the development of the meeting, those led by Lozano managed to convince the Mexicans. He highlighted the participation of Sebastian Cordova Reyes, midfielder of America, since He scored 3 of the 4 Tricolor goals.

With the first victory of the National Team, this marked its territory to be considered as one of the teams that disputes the Olympic Games in Tokyo. The next game for the Mexicans will be against Costa Rica next Sunday, March 21.

Mexico players celebrate one of the four goals with which they beat the Dominican Republic in the Concacaf pre-Olympic tournament (Photo: REUTERS / Henry Romero)

Why was the yelling forbidden?

FIFA took a critical stance towards the discriminatory chants and cheers that are sung at football matches, especially at international competitions such as the World Cup. Mexico faced problems in 2014 over the use of the phrase “eeh put ***” to discredit the sporting actions of opposing players.

By the meaning of the word, FIFA decided to ban it as it is considered homophobic in nature; its use would respond to a sanction for being inappropriate behaviors of the spectators, the teams whose fans make use of the shout would have punishments ranging from play behind closed doors, cancellation of matches or even disqualification from the competition.

The Mexican Federation of Football Association (Femexfut) asked the fans not to shout the phrase, however, stadium goers continued to use it. At Russia World Cup 2018 in the game of Mexico against Germany the cry sounded.

The FMF carried out a campaign so that the fans do not shout the forbidden word (Video: @miseleccionmx)

KEEP READING:

Concacaf pre-Olympic: Mexico swept the Dominican Republic with a score of 4-1

The phrase that José Ramón Fernández, the “Dog” Bermúdez and Memo Ochoa asked not to shout in the matches of the National Team

Goalkeeper Johan Guzmán’s sneaky foul that sealed Mexico’s 4-1 win against the Dominican Republic in the Pre-Olympic