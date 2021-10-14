Concacaf qualifiers: this is how Mexico stayed in the hexagonal heading to Qatar 2022

Mexico won 2 – 0 (Photo: REUTERS / Jose Cabezas)

This Wednesday the sixth date of the Concacaf knockout hex where the Mexican team clinched the lead in the standings and is getting closer to his move to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The date FIFA began last Thursday, October 7 and ended on October 13, where Mexico surpassed the United States with a two goal victory. But once the game of the Aztec squad began, the positions changed and the national team returned to the top.

HEXAGONAL CONCACAF POSITION CHART:

1. Mexico – 14 points

2. United States – 11 points

3. Canada – 10 points

4. Panama – 8 points

5. Costa Rica – 6 points

6. El Salvador – 6 points

7. Jamaica – 5 points

8. Honduras – 3 points

Minute 31: The Mexican National Team gave the first blow to the goal and with the goal from Hector Moreno the Tri already leads the hexagonal of Concacaf. With no major news other than some injuries and reprimands, the first 45 minutes ended.

Minute 45: Finished the first part and the Tri win with a goal in favor.

The second half started, and for the minute 48 was sent off Mario Jacobo with a direct red card. Salvador plays with one less element on the court. The minutes pass and Mexico maintains the minimum advantage of a goal.

Minute 67: Nestor Araujo he made a mistake on an offensive play and caused him to be sent off and left Mexico with 10 elements. Conditions were leveled for both teams.

Minute 91: The referee scored a penalty in favor of Mexico, Raul Jimenez he charged from 11 steps and scored the second of the game.

This is how the rest of the Concacaf octagonal knockout matches were:

Minute 1: The Costa Ricans surprised with an early goal by Keysher Fuller.

Minute 25: With the annotation by Sergiño Dest The United States tied the game, so in the first half the result was tied.

Minute 66: In the second half, an error by Costa Rica caused a own goal of the archer Leonel Moreira. Without major difficulties the set of La Barra and the stars managed to add the victory points that left them in the second position of the hexagonal.

Minute 5: The Panamanian Rolando Blackburn He opened the scoring with an oversight by the Canadians, he started with the advantage.

Minute 28: There was an own goal that benefited those of The Maple Leaf. Michael Murillo provoked the score during the first half. The score was tied 1 – 1.

The second half represented a beating carried out by the local team that assured them victory and valuable points to finish as third in the table.

Minute 66: Alphonso Davies he scored the second for his team and returned to Canada to the game where they sought to score more goals.

Minute 71: Arrived Tajon Buchanan to do the 3 – 1.

Minute 78: Jonathan David sealed the 4-1 and with this he managed to get his selection to keep 10 units that led them to third place in Concacaf.

From the Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano de Honduras, both teams jumped onto the field to search for the three points.

Minute 38: the Jamaican Kemar Roofe opened the scoring with the first goal. He allowed his team to rise to position 7 in the Concacaf.

The second half began and the advantage remains for the Jamaican team, so the outlook for the Hondurans is increasingly complicated.

Minute 79: With assistance from Anthony Grant, Oniel Fisher scored the second goal of the game.

Minute 90: The game ended and Honduras was at the bottom of the table.

