Concacaf Qualifying: what are the possible scenarios for Mexico’s game against Honduras

The Mexican Futbol selection. Photo: Twitter @miseleccionmx

The The Mexican Futbol selection is already in Central American territory to face his counterpart from Honduras in what will be the thirteenth date of the Octagonal Final heading to the World Cup Qatar 2022. The group led by Gerardo Tata Martino, who will not make the trip due to illness, could get his ticket to the World Cup in San Pedro Sula next Sunday, March 27.

The qualifying tournament Concacaf enters its final and defining stage with the dispute of the last two commitments. Even without a qualified team, the tie could determine this day who will represent the region. Canada, United States and Mexico they are outlined to be the first places in the table and obtain the direct pass. Panama and Costa Rica fight for the playoffs.

In the case of Tri, the scenario seems under control, but if mismanagement is done and the final results are not achieved, everything could take a dark turn. The national team is located in the third position with 22 points (tied with the Americans) and his closest pursuer are the Ticos with three fewer units. Below we present the possible scenarios for the game against Honduras.

If El Tri achieves a victory in his visit to Metropolitan Olympic Stadium It will be almost certainly getting closer to qualifying for the World Cup. Although the destiny of Mexico depends on itself, obtaining the ticket this day also responds to the actions of Costa Rica. If the Ticos also win, they will extend the drama until the last date.

However, if they lose and the Tata If they win, the Aztecs will officially qualify for Qatar 2022. Regardless of the others, if Mexico wins, they will ensure they can play in the playoffs.

The outlook if Mexico draws adds uncertainty to the process. If they tie and Costa Rica is defeated, El Tri will qualify for the highest fair in soccer. But if there is a draw and the Central Americans manage to win, or draw their match, the consequence will be that everything is decided in the last game of the tournament. Of course, by drawing those led by Martino they are sure of the playoff phase (Panama would no longer reach them).

A loss to Honduras (which is already eliminated) would unnecessarily complicate the aspirations of the Mexican National Team. If they lose and Costa Rica wins they will be equal in points and with the coin in the air for the final date. The same if ticos they tie (although they are not equal in units, the definition would have to wait).

If both Mexico and Costa Rica lose, the panorama will continue to be positive for El Tri since the three-point difference would remain. However, in this scenario the Panamanian team already looks like an actor who, if they win their duel, would get fully into the fight.

goalkeepers: Guillermo Ochoa (Club América), Rodolfo Cota (Club León), Carlos Acevedo (Santos Laguna), Alfredo Talavera (Pumas).

defenders: Jorge Sánchez (Club América), Johan Vázquez (Genoa FC), Gerardo Arteaga (KRC Genk), Julián Araujo (LA Galaxy), Jesús Gallardo (Monterrey FC), César Montes (Monterrey FC), Héctor Moreno (Monterrey FC), Israel Reyes (Club Puebla), Néstor Araujo (Real Club Celta de Vigo), Jesús Angulo (Tigres).

Midfielders: Edson Álvarez (Ajax), Héctor Herrera (Atlético de Madrid), Carlos Rodríguez (Cruz Azul), Luis Romo (Monterrey FC), Roberto Alvarado (Chivas), Erick Aguirre (Monterrey FC), Erick Gutiérrez (PSV Eindhoven), Diego Lainez Leyva (Real Betis Balompie).

strikers: Henry Martin (Club América), Santiago Giménez (Cruz Azul), Uriel Antuna (Cruz Azul), Alexis Vega (Guadalajara), Hirving Lozano (Napoli), Jesús Manuel Corona (Sevilla), Raúl Alonso Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

