Concahampions: in the midst of a scandal, Liga MX and MLS meet in the quarterfinals for hegemony

Cruz Azul midfielder Rómulo Otero controls the ball during the match against Canada’s Forge in the Concacaf Champions League. Tim Hortons Field Stadium, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. February 16, 2022. OBLIGATED CREDIT USA TODAY/Dan Hamilton

The quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Champions League are launched with direct confrontations between teams of the MX League and the Major League Soccer from United States. The first leg games take place in the midst of the scandal that Mexican soccer is starring in after the violent events at the Querétaro Stadium on matchday 9 that caused the rest of the games to be suspended.

The final instances of the maximum regional tournament continue in development. With eight teams remaining, the predominance of the Americans in quantity is higher with four, for the three mexicans (after the elimination of Santos Laguna in the round of 16). In competition remain Léon, Cruz Azul and Pumas in tricolor representation.

The first to roll the ball are those from Guanajuato who, in their first game of the series, visit Lumen Field, in Washington, to collide with Seattle Sounders that in his local tournament he has started in the worst way with two consecutive defeats.

Playing professional soccer games in empty stadiums has a “hugely negative” effect on the success of local teams. EFE/Gustavo Becerra/File



Soon after, the UNAM Pumas make their presentation, playing against New England. The university students also play as visitors in the first leg of the quarterfinals. Their appointment is at Gillette Stadium, Massachusetts, and after having qualified by beating Saprissa of Costa Rica in the previous round, they look like clear favorites.

Finally, they are the cement workers who start the series at home. The Azteca Stadium is the stage where Cruz Azul will seek to return to the path of victory against the Montréalbecause in Liga MX he has added three consecutive games without having achieved a victory (one draw and two losses).

– Seattle Sounder vs Lion:

Tuesday, March 8 at 9:00 p.m. It will be broadcast on the Fox Sports signal.

– New England vs Pumas:

Wednesday, March 9 at 7:00 p.m. It will be broadcast on the Fox Sports signal.

– Blue Cross vs. Montreal:

Wednesday, March 9 at 9:00 p.m. It will be broadcast on the Fox Sports signal.

Pumas vs Saprissa. Photo: Twitter @azucenau

The Mexican clubs seek for the seventeenth consecutive edition to win the Concacaf title. Since 2005 there has not been a team outside the Liga MX that has won the trophy. The predominance of Mexicans is overwhelming since of the 57 times the tournament has been played, a total of 37 have ended up in the showcases of Mexiconamely, 64.9%.

In that sense, Club América is the top winner with seven championships. In terms of nationalities, whoever comes closest in numbers is the tica with six. Then El Salvador with three. The United States barely add two titles: the DC United in 1998 and the Los Angeles Galaxy in 2000.

In the last edition, that of 2021, Mexicans and Americans had a identical situation: in the quarterfinals they faced each other directly. On that occasion, the Mexican representatives were Cruz Azul, Monterrey and América, who had Toronto, Columbus Crew and Portland Timbers as rivals, respectively.

to the semifinals Liga MX teams advanced and later, they starred in the final (Rayados and Águilas). Consequently and obviously, the champion was a Mexican club. The statistics are extremely favorable towards a league, however, the parity that MLS teams develop year after year makes them come closer and closer to ending that streak. In the last four editions alone, two Americans have reached the final.

